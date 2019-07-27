LINCOLN — It took extra innings, but Millard North was able to escape past Five Points Bank in the first round of the Class A American Legion juniors state tournament Saturday at Sherman Field.
Tommy Hook doubled in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Millard North a 3-2 victory.
Millard North took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before Five Points came back to tie it up in the top of the sixth. The tying run came when Jaden Jurgensmier drew a bases-loaded walk.
Jurgensmier also pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief for Five Points (23-15).
Ryan Williams, who went 2 for 4 at the plate, took the loss. He allowed the one run on one hit after taking the mound to start the ninth inning.
Five Points’ starting pitcher, Zack Kissack, went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Five Points will face Lincoln Southwest Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. Southwest was edged by Lincoln Southeast 2-1 on Saturday.
Five Points (23-15) 000 020 000—2 5 3
Millard North 002 000 001—3 6 2
WP—Weindel. LP—Williams. 2B—MN, Hook, Lundquist.
Papillion 9, Hastings 7
LINCOLN — Papillion Post 32 erupted for eight runs on seven hits in the third inning to take control and then hung on to beat Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes 9-7 in the first game of the Class A American Legion juniors state tournament.
Jack Sotak went 2 for 3, scored twice, stole a base and drove in two runs to pace Papio. Kael Guyott threw 2 1/3 innings giving up just one1 run on one hit, didn’t walk anyone and struck out three to gain the victory.
Brayden Kavelage went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, scoring one run to lead Hastings in a losing cause.
Hastings 030 030 1—7 6 0
Papillion 008 100 x—9 12 3
WP—Guyott. LP—Newman.
CLASS A SENIORS
Hastings 5, Millard South 1
OMAHA — Jake Shaw’s bases-clearing double in the sixth inning broke open a tied game and led Hastings Five Points Bank to a 5-1 win over Millard South 52’s Patriots in the Class A American Division.
Tyson Gatto allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Hastings advances to face Fremont Sunday at 7 p.m. in the winners bracket
Millard South 100 000 0—1 5 2
Hastings 000 104 0—5 8 0
WP—Gatto. LP—Novak.
CLASS C SENIORS
DCB 4, Syracuse 1
SYRACUSE — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus got off to the start it wanted in the Class C American Legion seniors state tournament.
DCB topped host Syracuse 4-1 Saturday evening to remain in the winners bracket.
Spencer Meyer pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing one run. He struck out eight and walked two.
Boston Caspersen recorded the final four outs to pick up the save.
Ben Noakes and Meyer both had an RBI single to lead DCB at the plate.
DCB (23-4) now faces Pender on Sunday at 7 p.m. Last year Pender finished as the Class C runner-up and handed DCB its two losses of the state tournament.
Pender 5, Twin River 2
SYRACUSE — Pender knocked Twin River into the losers bracket with a 5-2 victory Saturday.
Pender is trying to win its first Class C state championship after finishing as the runner-up five times.
Twin River will attempt to keep its season alive when it takes on host Syracuse Sunday in a 1 p.m. elimination game.
Hartington 7, SOS 2
SYRACUSE — Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg fell to Hartington in the first round Saturday.
SOS will now take on Valentine Sunday in a 10 a.m. elimination game.