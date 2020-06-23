Five Points Bank sweeps Kearney
Two doubleheaders, two sweeps.
The Five Points Bank juniors extended their successful start to the season with a doubleheader sweep of Kearney in their home opener Tuesday at Ryder Park.
That followed up Sunday’s sweep at Lincoln Pius X.
In the opener, Five Points scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead and then held on for a 6-5 victory. Riley Plummer went 2 for 3 with a run while Cohen Evans drove in two runs.
Plummer also earned the win with two innings of relief work, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Five Points (4-0) created more breathing room in the second game and scored in every inning to down Kearney 12-4 in five innings.
Leadoff hitter Tyer Fay led the way by going 3 for 4 with four runs. Cole Bauer had two RBIs.
Tycen Nelson gave up two earned runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Kearney 020 030 0—5 5 2
Five Points 101 400 x—6 6 2
WP—Plummer.
Kearney 011 11—4 8 1
Five Points (4-0) 151 32—12 5 2
WP—Nelson.
PWG holds off U-Save Pharmacy
WOLBACH — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley defeated U-Save Pharmacy for the second time in three days Tuesday, but this win was a little more challenging.
After winning 10-0 on Sunday, PWG held on for a 9-8 victory to cap off a home-and-home series.
The Blue Ducks got out to a 7-2 lead after three innings, but U-Save scored two runs in each of the final three innings before falling a run short of tying things up.
Kade Caspersen led PWG at the plate by going 3 for 3. The top four hitters in the order — Jackson McIntyre, Ruger Reimers, Damyn Rother and Morgan Behnk — all had two hits.
Karsen Reimers earned the win by allowing no earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and four walks over the final two innings.
Michael Moreno, Jackson Hansen and Austin Asche all produced two hits for U-Save Pharmacy (0-4).
U-Save (0-4) 011 022 2—8 9 4
PWG 142 002 x—9 12 1
WP—Reimers. LP—Asche.
Dinsdale Automotive edges past PWG
WOLBACH — Jace Chrisman drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a double play as Dinsdale Automotive pulled out a 3-2 victory over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley Tuesday. The win for the Grand Island juniors avenged a 6-5 loss to the same opponent last Sunday at Ryder Park.
Solid pitching led Dinsdale Automotive (2-3) as starter Ayden Beran went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs and struck out five. Hunter Powers tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, to notch the win.
Singles by Jack Kenna, Jovani Cervantes and Hunter Jensen accounted for all three Grand Island hits. Dinsdale Automotive took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when an error scored Kenna and Jensen singled home Cervantes.
Ty Nekoliczak was 2-for-3 with a RBI for PWG. Carson Corman added a double for the home squad.
Dinsdale Automotive (2-3) 200 000 1—3 3 2
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 100 100 0—2 4 1
W—Powers (1-0). L—Oakley. 2B—P-W-G, Corman.
