LINCOLN — Five Points Bank saw its season come to an end with a 13-5 loss to Lincoln Southwest Sunday in the Class A American Legion juniors state tournament at Sherman Field.
Lincoln Southwest only outhit Five Points 10-9 and had five errors compared to Grand Island’s four but was able to score at least three runs in three different innings. The teams combined to give up 10 unearned runs.
Tanner Vercellino went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Southwest.
Ryan Williams and Cole Bauer each had two hits for Five Points, which finished the year 23-16.
Lincoln SW 243 030 1—13 10 5
Five Points 010 130 0—5 9 4
WP—Lockert. LP—Nelson. 2B—FP, Jurgensmier.
Millard West 3, Hastings 1
LINCOLN — Jaxson Cahoy threw a 7-inning complete game giving up one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out nine to advance Millard West and eliminate Hastings from the tournament.
Caden Becker helped Millard West’s cause by going 2 for 3 and driving in a run.
Millard West 000 110 1—3 8 0
Hastings 001 000 0—1 2 1
WP—Cahoy. LP—Draher.
CLASS A SENIORS
Fremont 3, Hastings 2, 8 innings
OMAHA — Austin Callahan doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice and then scored on an error to give Fremont a 3-2 win over Hastings Sunday.
The game was a winners bracket semifinal in the American Legion Class A Seniors American Division at Omaha Creighton Prep.
Dillon Dix pitched all eight innings, needing 96 pitches to pick up the complete-game win.
Hastings Five Points Bank faces Elkhorn South Monday at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
Hastings 000 200 00—2 8 2
Fremont 000 100 11—3 7 0
WP—Dix. LP—Brooks.
CLASS C SENIORS
DCB-Pender postponed
SYRACUSE — The American Legion Class C seniors state tournament winners bracket semifinal between Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and Pender scheduled for Sunday evening was postponed until Monday because of rain.
The first winners bracket game was suspended in the top of the seventh inning with Bruning-Davenport-Shickley leading Hartington 8-6. That game will resume Monday at noon.
Syracuse 7, Twin River 5
SYRACUSE — Host Syracuse stayed alive by edging Twin River 7-5 Sunday in an elimination game.
Syracuse used a three-run home run in the sixth inning to go ahead. That was Syracuse’s second home run of the game.
Valentine 6, SOS 5
SYRACUSE — Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg was edged by Valentine 6-5 Sunday in an elimination game.
Valentine carried a 6-2 lead into the seventh inning and just held on. It had taken a 4-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.