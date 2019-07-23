SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Five Points Bank earned a return trip to the American Legion Class A juniors state tournament.
The Grand Island squad completed an undefeated run through the Area 6 tournament by topping Gretna in a 5-4 thriller on Tuesday.
One of Gretna’s four errors allowed Five Points to score the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Five Points led 2-1 after the first inning before Gretna grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the fourth. The teams traded runs in the sixth and exited that inning deadlocked at 4.
Jonny Stoltenberg earned the win, going six innings with four runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Ryan Williams pitched the seventh inning to pick up the save.
Cole Bauer went 3 for 4 for Five Points.
Five Points will begin play in the state tournament Saturday in Lincoln. It will face the Area 2 champion in the first round.
Five Points (23-14) 200 002 1—5 7 1
Gretna 100 201 0—4 3 4
WP—Stoltenberg. Sv.—Williams. 2B—FP, Zeckser.
Home Federal one win away from state berth
Even though it had a bye in the Class A, Area 6 seniors tournament on Tuesday, Home Federal didn’t get the result that it wanted.
Fremont handed Gretna its first loss of the tournament 5-3 to clinch one of the area’s two state tournament berths.
A Gretna win would have eliminated Fremont and given it and Home Federal the two state bids.
On Wednesday, Gretna and Home Federal will face off at 4 p.m. to decide who walks away with that second berth. Fremont will play the winner at 7 p.m. for the area championship.
“We’re 2-2 against Gretna this year,” Home Federal coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “We’ve got our No. 1 (pitcher) going. They’ve got their No. 1 going. It’ll be a great game.
“We want to keep playing, and we’re excited we get this opportunity (Wednesday).”
The Area 6 champion advances to the state tournament site at Omaha Creighton Prep while the runner-up heads to Kearney.
CLASS B
Central City/Fullerton 6, Beatrice 2
MCCOOK — Central City/Fullerton advanced to the championship day of the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament.
Central City/Fullerton kept its season alive by downing Beatrice 6-2 in an elimination game Tuesday.
Kale Jensen allowed two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings of work. He recored seven strikouts.
Nik Erickson hit a two-run double to lead Central City/Fullerton at the plate.
Central City/Fullerton faces Hickman Wednesday at 1 p.m. A win over Hickman would force a second winner-takes-all game immediately following.
CC/Fullerton 210 120 0—6 7 0
Beatrice 200 000 0—2 6 2
WP—Jensen. LP—Humphrey.
CLASS C
PWG 8, Syracuse 0
PLYMOUTH — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley moved into the final four of the Class C American Legion juniors state tournament by blanking Syracuse 8-0 in six innings Tuesday.
Karsen Reimers threw a one-hitter and struck out nine to lead PWG to the win.
Jackson McIntyre, Ty Nekoliczak, Trevor Cargill, Karson Mings and Roy Guzman had two hits apiece for PWG. Nekoliczak led that group with two RBIs.
The last undefeated team left in the tournament, PWG will face Louisville-Weeping Water Wednesday at 8 p.m. knowing that it will have an opportunity to play for a state championship on Thursday.
Syracuse 000 000—0 1 4
PWG 110 204—8 12 0
WP—Reimers. LP—Carlson.
Louisville-Weeping Water 6, Shelton-Gibbon 0
PLYMOUTH — Avery Heath threw a 4-hit shutout to lead Louisville-Weeping Water to a 6-0 win over Shelton-Gibbon in the Class C American Legion juniors state tournament.
Shelton-Gibbon had hits from Kaleb Pickel, Chase Capek, Matt Wiseman and Jace Bombeck. Shelton-Gibbon was eliminated by the loss.
Louisville-WW 010 003 2—6 6 2
Shelton-Gibbon 000 000 0—0 4 4
WP—Heath. LP—Kucera.