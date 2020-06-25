Kearney Five Points swept a doubleheader from Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive by scores of 7-6 and 13-8 Thursday night at Ryder Park.
In the first game, Evan Gydesen was 3 for 4 at the plate with a RBI, while Jack Kenna, Ayden Beran, Jace Chrisman and Tegan Lemkau each added two hits for the Grand Island juniors. Dinsdale Automotive (2-5) rallied to take a 5-4 lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Kearney responded with three in the top of the sixth.
Five Points scored seven runs in the top of the first to take control of the nightcap. Austin Payne was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Dinsdale in game two, while Caiden Rath and Jovani Cervantes each had two-RBI doubles.
Kearney Five Points 101 113 0—7 8 0
Dinsdale Automotive 100 041 0—6 12 1
W—Hasbrouck. L—Seyler. 2B—Kearney Five Points, Young, Foster; Dinsdale Automotive, Hilderbrand Lemkau.
Kearney Five Points 701 221 0—13 13 3
Dinsdale Automotive (2-5) 002 130 2—8 8 3
W—Foster. L—Jensen. 2B—Kearney Five Points, Fritson; Dinsdale Automotive, Kenna, Cervantes, Rath. HR—Kearney Five Points, Poppe.
