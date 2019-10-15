LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High outlasted Lincoln Northest 25-14, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11 to post its second win of the season.
Anna McCoy came through with 14 kills for the Islanders (2-21). Emma Hilderbrand added 10 kills, Grace Johnson had nine and Lilly Reed eight.
Ella Beckstrom, Tori Hale and Jill Rose all served three aces.
Hilderbrand added 19 digs, Kaylee Hemingway had 15 and Hale 12 to go along with her 24 set assists. Camaran Pfeifer added 10 set assists.
