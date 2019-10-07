Senior night saw the Grand Island High School softball team win their final two regular season home games Monday night in a doubleheader.
The Islanders swept the doubleheader over Columbus, 10-2 and 9-1 Monday
Game one started a little rough for GISH as the first three batters got hits, and two of them came around to score.
Coach K. C. Hehnke took a visit to his pitcher Alondra Martinez just to tell her to relax.
“I told her to chill. That’s what I always tell her,” he said. “Her motor goes so fast, she’s enthusiastic, ready to play, she just gets over excited at times.”
His prep talk worked as Martinez retired the next three batters. She didn’t allow another run in the game.
She ended the night pitching five innings allowing two runs on four hits and earned the win.
GISH answered back in the bottom of the first compiling seven runs, seven hits, a hit-batter, and drew a walk against Columbus starter Tayler Braun who was pulled at the end of the inning.
The other three runs were allowed by Discoverer pitcher Melanie Jones. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the run rule.
Stacey Wells, Sydney Cobler, and Kamdyn Barrientos, all went 2 for 3 in the first game.
The second game got off to a different start as Andrea Palma took to the circle to start for the Islanders.
She allowed only one run on four hits, while walking three, and striking out three in 4.3 innings.
After surrendering a lead off hit to Taylor Braun, Palma retired the side.
In the bottom of the second, the Islanders opened the flood gates with six consecutive hits off Discoverer pitcher Rylee Renner ,who was pulled before she could finish the inning.
Hehnke said he liked his batter’s discipline at the plate.
“I thought our bats were descent. The one good thing is we got two of the senior girls in a couple at bats who don’t get a lot of playing time, so that’s positive thing too,” he said.
From there Palma cruised. She got into a little trouble in the fifth inning after giving up one run on two hits.
Hehnke said she just lost a little control.
“I thought Palma pitched an exceptional game, one of the best games she has pitched all year,” he said. “I went out there and talked to her a little bit. I thought she was trying to over throw the ball the last inning. We are definitely going to need her in districts.”
Martinez came in in relief and finished out the game.
Rya Chavez and Kobi Gomez each had two hits for the Islanders, while Kamydn Barrientos and Leslie Ramos each had doubles.
Seven seniors, Gomez, Mackenzie Hill, Wells, Kamryn Kier, Lizzy Kolar, Chavez and Martinez, played in their last home games for the purple and gold.
Martinez, who was game one winner, said the past four years have been a great experience for her.
“I loved every moment of it. The coaching was awesome, the players. It brought me closer to my teammates and made me a better person,” she said.
Martinez said the relationship she has with her battery-mate, catcher Julia Myers is something she has cherished.
“She’s amazing. She always knows what to call. She’s always smiling at me before I go up to pitch. It’s just awesome,” she said.
Hehnke said winning both games on senior night was icing on the cake for his seven seniors last regular season game.
“It was special night. Seven special young ladies this year, they all get along exceptionally well,” he said. “They are fantastic young ladies. They are great students, great people.”
GISH will be the No. 3 seed in the Class A, District 4 Tournament in Gretna Wednesday. They will open with No. 2 seed Norfolk at 11 a.m.
