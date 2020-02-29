Grand Island Senior High avoided suffering another district semifinal heartbreaker on Saturday.
Barely.
The Class A No. 10-rated Islanders saw Bellevue East erase an 11-point deficit over the final 3:09 of regulation and then had to play overtime without leading scorer Them Koang, who had already fouled out.
But a key transition basket by Caleb Francl and a 4-for-4 performance from the free-throw line by Isaac Traudt helped Grand Island right the ship in OT to claim a 76-71 District 6 victory.
“It was kind of a déjà vu situation from a couple years ago when (Lincoln) North Star came in here and we were up 10 with three (minutes) to go,” G.I. coach Jeremiah Slough said. “I told the guys after the game trends are hard to break and it’s tough to gut out wins in late February when we’re in unfamiliar territory. We haven’t won many games in these spots.
“These kids just continue to find a way. We’ve handled adversity all year long. When Them fouls out late in regulation, we’re in a world of hurt and momentum’s against us. Somehow these guys find a way.”
The Islanders (17-7) used a 7-0 run to close out the third quarter to take a 44-33 lead, and they were still up 11 after a 3-point play by Koang with 3:09 remaining.
Yet somehow, some way Grand Island couldn’t maintain that lead despite shooting 8-for-10 from the floor, 6-for-8 from the line and committing four turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The main reason was Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff. The high-scoring guard put up 15 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Chieftains (9-14) in their comeback.
Tre Norman also scored all 10 of his points in the quarter, but Skoff had the biggest shots, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.
“Joey Skoff is a tremendous basketball player,” Slough said. “He’s very, very special and they’re well-coached. They don’t quit. A lot of teams would quit down 11 with a couple minutes left. Chad Mustard does a great job with those guys.”
Traudt’s potential game-winner at the top of the key wouldn’t fall for the Islanders, and they were forced to regroup without Koang, who fouled out with 42.7 seconds remaining after amassing 25 points and nine rebounds.
“I think we just believed in each other and believed in our program,” Traudt said. “We’ve fought so hard all year. We weren’t going to lose on our home court. We couldn’t let that happen.”
Bellevue East took a 71-70 lead with 2:46 remaining on a 3-point play by TK Barnett. But that’s the only points that the Chieftains would score in overtime.
“We had to lock down on defense and make a couple of shots,” Francl said. “We went dry for a little bit there, and we just needed some ball movement. We did that and got some buckets.”
Francl had the biggest bucket. He scored in transition off a feed from Jayden Byabato to put the Islanders up for good 72-71 with 1:13 remaining.
“I saw it was a long rebound,” Francl said. “Jayden got it, and I ran the floor. He made a great pass to me and it was wide open. It was a big momentum play.”
Slough said that was one of the big game-winning type plays that the Islanders produced in the extra period.
“(Blake) Leiting turns it over on one end and then goes the other way and takes a big-time charge,” he said. “We talk about guys stepping into different roles, and Caleb Francl is one of those kids. He’ll score zero points for you one night and 19 the next night, but he impacts the game in so many different ways. It seems like he makes a tough play whenever we need it.”
Traudt and Byabato went a combined 6-for-6 from the line in overtime to help seal the victory and extend the team’s winning streak to nine games. Byabato finished with 18 points while Traudt had 16.
“I was pretty confident at the line,” Traudt said. “I just told my teammates to get it to me because I didn’t think I’d miss at all. I wanted to win the game for us.”
Grand Island travels to Omaha Creighton Prep for Monday’s 7 p.m. district championship game. The Islanders will need to hand the Junior Jays a second loss on their home court this season, something that is a rarity, to earn a trip to the state tournament.
“We’re excited,” Slough said. “I told them that for the first time in nine games the weight is off our shoulders. It’s been kind of heavy on us for whatever reason. It feels like every night for the last month, we’ve been favored to win or feels like other teams are preparing for us and giving us their best shot.
“Now finally we get to go to the best environment in the state of Nebraska probably and play a district championship game.”
