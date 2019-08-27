Islanders split with Norfolk at home
The Grand Island Senior High softball team earned a split with Norfolk Monday.
The doubleheader was scheduled from Saturday’s games.
The Panthers grabbed the first game 6-0. The Islanders were held to five hits. Brianne Lawver led Grand Island by going 2 for 2.
GISH coach K.C. Hehnke said he credited Norfolk in the opening game.
“They did a great job of timely hitting,” he said.
Grand Island regrouped to take a 4-3 victory in the second game. Lawver was 2 for 3 with a double.
The Islanders scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Andrea Palma did give up eight hits but had five strikeouts to get the victory.
“Andrew pitched a great game. She did a really nice job of pitch placement,” Hehnke said. “We also made some really nice plays behind her. We made some adjustments at the plate and put the ball in play to score some runs.”
The Islanders will play two road games this week. They play at Hastings Tuesday, then at Lincoln Pius X Thursday.