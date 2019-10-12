GRETNA — The Grand Island Senior High softball team saw its season come to an end in the Class A, District 6 tournament.

The Islanders opened with a 8-3 loss to Class A No. 5 Gretna. The Dragons took an early 4-0 lead. Kobi Gomez was 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Andrea Palma was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Grand Island kept its season alive by defeating Norfolk 8-5. The Panthers led 5-3 after four innings, but the Islanders scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take control. Leslie Ramos was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Kamdyn Barrientos and Alondra Martinez each had doubles.

Gretna ended the Islanders’ season with a 9-1 six-inning victory. The Dragons scored four runs in both the second and sixth innings. Barrientos was 2 for 2 with a double, while Julia Myers was 3 for 3 with a double.

Grand Island ends its season at 21-23.

Gretna 220 201 1—8 8 2

Grand Island 001 110 0—3 10 1

WP — NA. LP — Martinez. 2B — GI: Barrientos, Cobler.

Norfolk 003 200 0—5 6 3

Grand Island 300 014 X—8 9 3

WP — Martinez. LP — Rader. 2B — GI: Barrientos, Martinez. N: Hopkins.

