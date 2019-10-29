OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team saw their season end in the Class A, District 1 Tournament Tuesday.
The Islanders opened with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 win over South Sioux City. No stats were provided from the match.
Grand Island fell to top-ranked Papillion-LaVista 25-13, 25-9, 25-12. Anna McCoy and Emma Hilderbrand each led the Islanders with three kills each, while Camaron Pfeifer had five digs and three assists. Tori Hale also had three assists.
The Islanders finish their season at 3-25.
