Momentum is firmly on the side of the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team entering postseason play.
The Class A No. 10-rated Islanders (16-7) ride an 8-game winning streak into Saturday’s 7 p.m. home District 6 semifinal against Bellevue East (9-13).
“Obviously everybody wants to play their best ball in February,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “This group has been playing really well. We’ve been shoring up things defensively, and that’s paid off.”
This is the longest winning streak by the Islanders since the 2007-08 team also won eight in a row. Since then, the program has never strung together more than five consecutive victories.
Half of the eight wins came against teams with winning records – rival Kearney, No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep, C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Pius X to decide the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season champion.
“To win a regular-season conference championship was special for the team,” Slough said. “The schedule has been grueling, so we are battle-tested for Saturday.”
Bellevue East has lost seven of its last 10 games, but there is no way that the Islanders will look past the Chieftains, who are led by senior Joey Skoff.
“They are a really talented team, a team that has lost a lot of close games,” Slough said. “The Skoff kid is averaging 24 points a game and is second in the state in scoring. He will be tough to contain.
“They’re a very structured team. We need to get them out of that structure to be successful.”
Grand Island has the benefit of hosting the game as the No. 2 seed in the district.
“It’s a reward for our kids and for a community that has shown us a lot of support,” said Slough, who said he was thankful that community members donated money so that Senior High students can get into the game for free. “It’s great to get our seniors one more game at home.”
The winner most likely will be travelling to top-seeded Omaha Creighton Prep for Monday’s championship game. The Islanders pulled off a 57-54 overtime win at Prep on Feb. 8 to hand the Junior Jays an extremely rare home loss.
“The Saturday afternoon when we beat them, the gym wasn’t very full,” Slough said. “If, God willing, we win on Saturday, it’ll be an entirely different environment. The Birdcage is one of best environments in high school basketball in the state.”
He said there is one area that will be especially important if the Islanders are to extend their winning streak to 10 and reach the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.
“We need ball security,” he said. “When we take care of the ball and have single-digit turnovers, we haven’t lost a game.”
