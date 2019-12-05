In all his years of coaching wrestling, Joey Morrison feels this offseason might have been one of the best he had experienced.
And that has the Grand Island Senior High wrestling coach excited for the upcoming season.
The Islanders return eight state qualifiers, including two medalists, from a team that finished seventh in Class A last year.
“We had a lot of kids who did a ton of offseason wrestling whether it’s at tournaments and camps. We had a lot of kids worked very hard in the weight room and worked on their conditioning,” Morrison said. “If we can have this great of a summer every summer like we had last year, we would be on cloud nine. Everything that you want as a coach happened and that helps us prepare for the upcoming season.
“We got a great group coming back with a few newcomers that are going to help us out. I’m extremely excited to see what we can do this year.”
Blake Cushing and Juan Pedro, Jr. are the two returning medalists. Both finished third in their weight classes after suffering losses in the state semifinals. Morrison said he feels those losses have the two kids hungry.
“They could have gotten it done but just couldn’t quite do it in the semifinals,” Morrison said. “That’s a good growing ammo for this year and I think that will keep them motivated for this year. They’ve had great attitudes this year and we’re just anxious to see what they can do for us. They’ll be in new weight classes this year and had a great summer in weights.”
Grand Island also return state qualifiers Kale Kingery, Brody Arrants, Kolby Lukasiewicz, Tyler Salpas, Izaiah Deras and Daylon Keolavone. Giovanny Coronado and Kevin Fierro also return for the Islanders who saw a lot of time on varsity last season.
“A lot of those guys were part of the great offseason that we had,” Morrison said. “I hope it pays off for those guys this year.”
Morrison said he feels a few newcomers like Ein Obermiller, Rogelio Ruiz, Ethan Steinfeldt, Michael Isele and Alex Rodriguez will help the Islanders this season.
“I’m excited to see what they can do for us and get them going this year,” he said. “They also had phenomenal off seasons. Ruiz and Isele both placed at the Fall Brawl and are really coming out of their shell.”
One of the challenges for the Islanders is their schedule. Not only will they see some of the top competition in the state, but around the country. Grand Island heads to the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic where a lot of the top teams in the Midwest will compete.
The Islanders will also be heading to the Clash XVIII National High School Dual Tournament in Rochester, Minnesota, where a lot of the top teams in the country will be. Then they head to Rollin Dyer Tournament in Atlantic, Iowa in back to back weeks at the start of January.
Morrison said it’s good for Grand Island to compete in tournaments like that.
“It’s nice to get outside your borders, go wrestle some new people and learn some new things,” he said. “It helps exposes your guys differently and help coach them better as the year goes on. It helps us be a little more well-rounded. The Clash doesn’t get any tougher than that. We’ve been out there before and we’re excited to be out there. We’ll get six really good duals that will help us be battle tested.
“And we’ll be going to tournaments in Nebraska that will be just as tough.”
Morrison said consistency will be key for the Islanders to have a successful season.
“We’ve had a lot of that so far, whether it’s been in the summer and the fall and it’s carrying over into the season, whether it’s been in the weight room, training, live matches in practice and all that,” Morrison said. “I’m seeing a lot of that. We have a lot of focused guys right now and feel like they are on a mission. We’ll just see where this season takes us.”
The Islanders get their season going on Thursday against Columbus, then will head out to the Kearney Invite Saturday. Morrison said Grand Island is ready to get going.
“We’ve had great practices over the past 10 days. The older guys have been great and the younger kids are buying in and jumped right in.” Morrison said. “They are learning still but they are taking the instructions down very well. It’s been a smooth start to our season and everybody is really ready to get going on Thursday.”
