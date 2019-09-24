Grand Island Senior High scored four runs on five consecutive hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 15-14 victory over Fremont on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader at Veterans Athletic Complex.
Trailing 14-11 and staring at the wrong end of a potential sweep after losing the opener 6-5, the Islanders got a leadoff double from Brianne Lawver. Stacy Wells followed with an RBI single to left field, cutting Grand Island’s deficit to 14-12.
After Sydney Cobler singled to center and a wild pitch put the tying runs in scoring position, Kamdyn Barrientos delivered a two-run ground-rule double to center, tying the score at 14-14. That set the stage for Andrea Palma, who lined a single down the right-field line, scoring Barrientos from second base for the game-winner.
“I was a little nervous, but my teammates were there, cheering me on,” Palma said. “It was a situation that everyone thinks about being in and to experience that felt really great.
“When it came off my bat, I knew that it was a hit and that Kamdyn would score. I was already jumping up and down before it landed.”
Grand Island (11-17) trailed 8-0 after 1 1/2 innings, but kept chipping away at the Tigers’ lead. The Islanders plated runs in their final six innings to finally earn a hard-fought doubleheader split.
“It’s a testament to the girls — they came back in game two and played extremely well,” Grand Island coach K.C. Hehnke said. “It would’ve been easy to give up, especially when you lose the first one and you’re down 8-0 after two, but we just kept telling them to keep scoring runs and keep putting pressure on them.”
Lawver led Grand Island’s 19-hit attack, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cobler was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Barrientos was 2 for 4, including a double and her fourth home run of the season, with three RBIs.
Stacy Wells, Leslie Ramos, Kobi Gomez, Rya Chavez and Palma all added two hits apiece for the Islanders, who had nine extra-base hits in game two. Both of Ramos’ hits were doubles.
Anna Prauner had four hits for the Tigers (11-12) in the loss. Fremont’s Makenzie Ridder was 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs, while Aleesha Broussard was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Not to be overlooked in Grand Island’s comeback victory was the relief pitching of Alondra Martinez. After being a hard-luck loser during a complete-game effort in the opener, Martinez slowed down Fremont’s bats with five innings of solid work to get the second-game win, allowing three earned runs.
“Alondra has done well in her last two or three outings and we needed her to just come in and execute pitches,” Hehnke said. “She came out and battled. You love the enthusiasm she brings — every day and every inning.”
The rally in the nightcap came on the heels of a frustrating first-game loss for Grand Island, which led 4-0, but stranded 12 runners on base. Fremont rallied with a four-run fifth and a two-out RBI double by Kylie Phillips in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference.
The game-winner capped a three-hit game for Phillips and teammate Maddie Schleicher also had three hits for Fremont. Wells, Barrientos and Cobler had two hits apiece for Grand Island in the opener, which saw the Islanders leave the bases loaded twice in the first four innings.
“We had no timely hits,” Hehnke said. “The second game, our philosophy was to hit the ball hard up the middle on the ground because everyone can catch pop flies. Had we come up with some timely hitting and better at bats in the first game, we’d be out of here with two wins tonight.”
Still, Hehnke said the comeback victory in game two was big.
“It definitely proves to the girls that they’re never out of it and to never give up,” Hehnke said. “The other thing is that we’ve struggled at times this year and we haven’t won many of these close ones. It’s really good to see these girls come out and believe they could do it.”
Palma said rallying from an 8-0 deficit to win was definitely a confidence-booster for the Islanders.
“We just kept saying things like, ‘let’s do it for ourselves,’ and ‘we can win, if we believe in ourselves,’” Palma said. “Plus, we have all these crazy cheers that get everyone hyped up. We stayed positive, kept our energy up and I think that’s how we kept believing we could win.”
Fremont 000 140 1—6 13 1
Grand Island 103 010 0—5 10 2
W—Ella Cooper. L—Alondra Martinez. 2B—Fremont, Kylie Phillips 2.
Fremont (11-12) 443 100 2—14 20 0
Grand Island (11-17) 043 121 4—15 19 1
W—Alondra Martinez. L—Carlie Neuhaus. 2B—Fremont, Ella Cooper; Grand Island, Brianne Lawver 2, Kamdyn Barrientos, Stacy Wells, Rya Chavez, Leslie Ramos 2, Kobi Gomez. HR—Fremont, Aleesha Broussard, Makenzie Ridder 2; Grand Island, Kamdyn Barrientos (4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.