Fresh off of last week’s district championship, the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team hopes it carries that success over into the state wrestling tournament.
The Class A No. 8 Islanders (NEwrestle.com) captured the A-2 district championship by 10.5 points over No. 4 Omaha Burke at home this past Saturday.
GISH coach Joey Morrison said that should help Grand Island bring momentum to the state tournament.
“Anytime you can come out on top and perform well from both an individual and a team level, it help builds confidence going into the next week,” he said. “We hope that success breeds success.”
The Class A portion gets under way at 4 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The Islanders will take 11 state qualifiers to the tournament. Ein Obermiller (No. 4 at 106 pounds), Juan Pedro (No. 2 at 113), Rogelio Ruiz (120), Blake Cushing (No. 2 at 126), Kael Kingery (132), Brody Arrants (No. 6 at 138), Tyler Salpas (145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160), Izaiah Deras (170), Alex Rodriguez (220) and Michael Isele (285) are the Grand Island state qualifiers.
Seven of the qualifiers have state tournament experience. Pedro and Cushing finished third at 106 and 113, respectively in last year’s tournament, while Salpas and Lukasiewicz were a match away from getting a medal and Arrants earned a victory in last year’s state tournament.
Morrison said that kind of experience is always helpful, and he is happy with taking the 11 qualifiers.
“We have a lot of guys who have experience at this tournament so they know what to expect,” Morrison said. “They need to take advantage of that, get out there and take charge. We have a few new faces too so they’ll learn and grow from this experience. I believe we have a lot of guys who can perform well down there and score points for us.”
Millard South is projected to win its fifth state title in six years, but Morrison said Lincoln East can do some damage as well.
“I think it’s Millard South’s to lose but at the same time, Lincoln East has made it a lot more interesting, based on their district performance last week,” Morrison said. “We’ll just see who shows up and how the tournament plays out.”
Morrison said he would like to believe the Islanders are a top five team when it’s all said and done, but feels a few things need to happen if that’s going to happen.
“We’re just focusing on performance, preparation and getting kids dialed in,” Morrison said. “The kids just need to take it one match at a time. They can’t wrestle their second one until they are done with their first one.
“But I have a lot of faith in our guys to perform well down in Omaha this weekend.”
