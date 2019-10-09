GRETNA — Third-seeded Grand Island Senior High knocked off second-seeded Norfolk 6-2 Wednesday in the first round of the Class A, District 4 tournament.

The win gave the Islanders the rest of the day off and advanced them into Thursday’s 9 a.m. winners bracket final against top-seeded Gretna.

Alondra Martinez allowed the two runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk in a complete-game victory.

“Alondra Martinez pitched an exceptional game,” Grand Island coach K.C. Hehnke said. “She did a great job of making very good pitches at key times.”

Offensively, Rya Chavez went 3 for 4 with a double while Leslie Ramos was 2 for 4 with a home run and a double. Martinez helped her own cause with a pair of hits.

Hehnke said that an error-free defensive performance that included several outstanding plays was a big difference in the win.

“Sydney Cobler (second base) made an exceptional catch running backwards into the outfield,” he said. “Rya Chavez (left field) made a big diving catch.

“Leslie Ramos made an outstanding play at shortstop when a ball was hit back at our pitcher and came off her body and Leslie came after it and threw a strike to first base on a bang-bang play at first in the bottom of the seventh.

“The girls played with a lot of enthusiasm today and did a great job defensively to limit the chances of Norfolk’s offense.”

Grand Island (20-21) and Gretna (22-8) didn’t play in the regular season.

Grand Island (20-21) 030 010 2—6 11 0

Norfolk (21-13) 000 200 0—2 6 1

WP—Martinez. LP—Unger. 2B—GISH, Barrientos, Chavez, Ramos. 3B—N, Koch. HR—GI, Ramos.

