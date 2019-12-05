The biggest challenge for the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team season might be to get healthy — but not in the way you might think.
It isn’t injuries but illnesses that have hampered the Islanders as they prepare for Thursday’s season opener at home against Papillion-La Vista South.
“We haven’t had everybody at practice yet,” second-year head coach Scott Hirchert said. “We’ve got to get our kids healthy. One girl is out with mono for six weeks. Another girl was out with pneumonia. It’s been a challenge, but when the girls have been at practice they have been working hard and going all out.”
Returning starter Tori Hale and returning letterwinner Lilly Reed are two of the players who just recently returned from illnesses.
Despite the struggles of getting everyone healthy, Hirchert has liked how things have looked so far.
“The girls are excited to learn,” he said. “They keep asking good questions.”
Hale is joined by two other senior starters who return from last year’s squad — Rya Chavez and Katie Zuelow.
In addition to Reed, juniors Ella McDonald and Abbi Maciejewski are also returning letterwinners.
Hirchert wants the Islanders to pick up the pace a bit in his second season.
“I hope that the kids can push the ball up the floor,” he said. “We want to force the defense back and not let them set up traps. We want to quickly get down the floor with our fours and fives and get some points in transition with our posts.”
Hirchert said things are looking better on the defensive end as well.
One thing he really likes is this group’s mindset.
“I think one thing that changed last year is they competed for 32 minutes,” he said. “It may not have showed that sometimes on the scoreboard, but they played a lot different than in the past as far as intensity.
“I want them to play hard for 32 minutes. If they keep playing hard then things will eventually fall our way.”
Grand Island looks to turn things around this season, but the schedule never makes that easy.
“When I coached in Class C-1 or C-2 at Gibbon, you had those games on the schedule where you knew you would win if you didn’t play down to the competition,” Hirchert said. “In Class A, it’s dog eat dog. Anybody can win on any given night.”
