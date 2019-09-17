After going 0-4 at the Kearney Invite Saturday, Grand Island Senior High volleyball coach Bill Root wasn’t sure how the Islanders were going to play against Class A No. 8-rated Lincoln Southwest.
Grand Island started slow, but played better as the match went. But it still wasn’t enough as the Silver Hawks swept past the Islanders 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 Tuesday at Grand Island Senior High.
“We had a tough weekend where we didn’t play every well. We had a lot of errors with miscommunication,” Root said. “I didn’t know how we were going to start this match but I felt we played better and better after we had a slow start.”
The Silver Hawks had a balanced attack and finished with 43 kills as a team. Shaylee Myers led the attack with 11 kills, while Courtney Holsteen chipped in nine. Three setters were used during the match as Lizzie Ehlers and Lauren Dirks each had 13 assists, while Superior transfer Teghan Sullivan chipped in 12.
“We’re working on getting as many people involved as much as possible,” LSW coach Mark Novotny said. “That helps give us a lot of offensive tools. All three of the setters have been playing well recently. We’re going to have to try some different things later on with a few injuries that we are battling. But I have good kids that are good options to go in.”
It was all Southwest in the opening set as they jumped out to a 22-11 lead.
The Silver Hawks got out to late leads in the next two sets but the Islanders battled back in both.
In the second set, Southwest jumped out to a 20-12 lead. But after a Silver Hawk service error, a Lilly Reed ace block and two LSW errors brought Grand Island back to within 20-16. But the Silver Hawks closed out the set with a 5-3 run, which ended on a Myers kill.
In the third, the Silver Hawks had a 20-13 lead before an Emma Hilderbrand kill gave serve back to Grand Island. Ella Beckstrom had back-to-back ace serves during a 9-2 run. The last part of that came on an Anna McCoy kill, a Southwest net violation and hitting error that gave Grand Island a 23-22 lead.
But after Novotny took a timeout, Southwest regrouped as a Holsteen kill tied the match. After an Islander error put the Silver Hawks at match point, Carly Coen pounded down an Islander overpass to give Southwest the match.
“We had some good leads but I give them credit, they really battled back and made us work,” Novotny said. “We had our backs against the wall and we responded when we had to.”
Root said a reason the Islanders kept it close was they cut down on their errors. After committing five hitting errors and three serving errors in the opening set, they had two hitting errors and three serving errors the rest of the match.
“That’s what I was proud of. That’s huge because at this point of the season, we want teams to beat and not beat ourselves,” Root said. “That’s a goal of ours for right now. And Southwest has a nice team and they definitely beat us.”
Hilderbrand led the Islanders with five kills, while McCoy and Grace Johnson chipped in four. Johnson led the defense with nine kills, while Calyn Haubold chipped in six. Tori Hale had 10 assists.
Root said even though the Islanders are 0-10 on the season, he was encouraged with what he saw.
“The girls are starting to show the way they practice,” Root said. “They realized they had nothing to lose and everything to gain. I hope this is a step up for us.”
The Islanders play at Kearney Thursday, then head to the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament Friday and Saturday.
