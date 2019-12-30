LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team put up 55 points in the second half against Lincoln Northeast Monday.

That helped the Islanders defeat the Rockets 91-65 during the consolation bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Monday.

Jayden Byabato led the Islanders with 24 points, while Payton Traudt chipped in 20 points and Them Koang had 17 points.

GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said he liked what he saw from the Islanders.

“We talk to our kids all the time about finding energy. I thought we did a great job of playing with energy this afternoon,” Slough said. “The boxscore looks impressive and balanced because of our unselfishness and purpose on the offensive side of the floor.”

Due to the weather altering the schedule, GISH will play in the fifth-place game at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The Islanders’ opponent will be the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Kearney and Lincoln Southwest.

The Islanders are now 4-4.

Lincoln Northeast (3-6) 19 11 24 11—65

Grand Island (4-4) 19 17 28 27—91

LINCOLN NORTHEAST — Bared 5, Busch 17, Howard 1, Z. Beard 17, Valdez 2, Bazil 9, Bazil 2, Renod 4, Fuchs 6.

GRAND ISLAND — Gustafson 3, Douglass 8, Leiting 8, Franncl 11, Byabato 24, Traudt 20, Koang 17.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments