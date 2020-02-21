Clinching the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title was big for Grand Island Senior High. Doing it at home on senior night made the accomplishment twice as nice.
Trailing 37-36 with 5:41 to play, the Class A No. 10-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Islanders outscored Lincoln Pius X 15-3 the rest of the way for a 51-40 home-court victory Friday night. It was the seventh consecutive victory for Grand Island.
“It means a whole bunch,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said of winning the HAC regular-season crown. “These seniors have been absolutely unbelievable. They’re just tough as heck, they’re unselfish and whatever we ask them to do, they’re willing to do it — whether that means playing 28 minutes a game or two minutes a game.
“I’m really, really proud of them.”
Lincoln Southeast handed the Islanders (15-7) their only conference losses. The first was a 79-77 double-overtime victory for the Knights on Dec. 28 in the HAC Tournament at Lincoln North Star. Southeast also beat Grand Island 85-78 on Jan. 28 in their regular-season matchup at GISH.
“Winning this means a lot to us because we felt like we didn’t really give ourselves a good chance in the HAC Tournament,” Grand Island senior guard Jay Gustafson said. “But we came back and won our next two games in the tournament and then, after the holiday break, we made it a goal to win a regular-season title. This is big for us to accomplish that.”
Senior Them Koang had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Grand Island. Senior guard Jayden Byabato added 12 points and three assists.
“Byabato has really come on here late in the season from the standpoint that he’s really had to up his scoring role,” Slough said. “Teams are really taking Them away and they’re doing a better job of taking Isaac (Traudt) away, so we’ve really had to kind of go to the next option and Jayden has embraced that.”
Grand Island was able to win despite Koang being in foul trouble for much of the second half. The 6-foot-6 post player picked up his fourth personal foul with 1:51 to play in the third quarter and sat out until 5:31 remained.
The Islanders also prevailed despite a quiet night from Traudt, their second-leading scorer, who finished with four points. Pius ball-hawked Traudt with several different defenders, holding the 6-foot-8 sophomore scoreless until the 6:10 mark of the fourth quarter when he converted on a driving layup.
“With these guys, it’s just the ‘next man up’ mentality,” Slough said. “They’re willing to step into different roles. We really rely on Them for defensive rebounding, so when he comes out of the game, it changes everything and we’ve got to get everybody to the boards and I thought we did a good job of adjusting to that.”
Koang’s return coincided with the Islanders’ 15-3 closing run. That included Koang’s thunderous two-handed slam dunk — started by a Caleb Francl steal and an assist by Byabato — that put Grand Island ahead 44-37 with 3:03 remaining.
“We finally got some run-outs and got the ball to go into the hoop a little bit,” said Slough said, whose team was 6 of 8 shooting from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. “I thought we played tremendous defense the entire game, but we weren’t able to capitalize on the offensive side and we turned it over too much. There in the fourth quarter, the floodgates kind of opened and we continued to get stops, defensively.”
Kolbe Rada scored a team-high 13 points for Lincoln Pius X (15-7). Rada’s 3-pointer with 2:15 to play, cut Grand Island’s lead to 44-40, but marked the final points of the game for the Thunderbolts, who shot 25.5% (13 of 51) from the floor.
“(Grand Island) got loose and they got that dunk and got (the lead) to seven and it was hard to be able to overcome at that point because we had a hard time putting it in the hoop,” Pius coach Brian Spicka said. “At the end, Sam Hoiberg has a dead layup there and we left it short — that’s something he doesn’t do — but that’s just seemingly what we’re doing a little bit right now.
“It’s not just him, it’s everybody.”
Blake Leiting, Noah Tjaden and Broc Douglass joined Gustafson, Francl, Byabato and Koang in pregame senior night recognition. Afterwards, the Islanders’ class of 2020 posed together for photos and celebrated together at center court.
“This team has grown so much from last year and even this season,” Leiting said. “Now, it feels like we’re all just a bunch of brothers out there.
“Even when we were down in the fourth quarter, we just kept being us and doing what we do. We stayed confident, played hard and we came out with the win.”
Grand Island 51, Lincoln Pius X 40
LINCOLN PIUS X (15-7)
Sam Hoiberg 1-9 2-2 4, Charlie Hoiberg 4-8 0-0 9, Kolbe Rada 3-10 4-4 13, Jake Greisen 2-4 2-2 6, Tayden Gentrup 0-4 0-1 0, Mitchell Sebek 0-6 0-0 0, Sam Hastreiter 2-6 0-1 4, Luke Taubenheim 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas Linderman 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 13-51 10-14 40.
GRAND ISLAND (15-7)
Jay Gustafson 2-7 1-2 6, Broc Douglass 2-3 2-2 6, Caleb Francl 1-3 1-2 3, Isaac Traudt 1-8 2-2 4, Jayden Byabato 5-9 2-2 12, Them Koang 5-11 6-8 16, Blake Leiting 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 18-44 14-18 51.
Lincoln Pius X 8 6 16 10—40
Grand Island 6 9 14 22—51
3-point goals—LPX 4-14 (S.Hoiberg 0-4, C.Hoiberg 1-2, Rada 3-4, Sebek 0-2, Hastreiter 0-1, Linderman 0-1), GI 1-10 (Gustafson 1-3, Francl 0-2, Traudt 0-3, Byabato 0-1, Koang 0-1). Fouled out—Rada. Rebounds—LPX 39 (Hastreiter 7), GI 32 (Traudt 7, Koang 7). Assists—LPX 5 (S.Hoiberg 3), GI 9 (Francl 4). Turnovers—LPX 13, GI 8. Total fouls—LPX 17, GI 10. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GIRLS
Lincoln Pius X 65, Grand Island 16
Class A No. 2-rated Lincoln Pius X responded to its first loss of the season by bouncing back for a 65-16 road victory at Grand Island Friday night.
Adison Markowski and Alexis Markowski scored 12 points apiece to lead the Thunderbolts (21-1), who led 43-7 at halftime. Ella McDonald scored eight points to pace the Islanders (2-19).
Following the game, Grand Island honored Tori Hale and Mackenzie Hill on senior night.
Lincoln Pius X 65, Grand Island 16
Lincoln Pius X (21-1) 21 22 14 8—65
Grand Island (2-19) 2 5 6 3—16
LINCOLN PIUS X—Matti Reiling 8, Emerson Crist 4, Miriam Miller 4, Grace Driewer 3, Jillian Aschoff 8, Lauren Taubenheim 7, Adison Markowski 12, Charlee Hagedorn 3, Campbell Mandery 2, Leah Mach 2, Alexis Markowski 12.
GRAND ISLAND—Ella McDonald 8, Claire Kelly 1, Tori Hale 3, Kamdyn Barrientos 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.