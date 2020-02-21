OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High’s Blake Cushing didn’t lack motivation entering Friday’s Class A 126-pound semifinal against Papillion-La Vista’s Ian Rudner 12-1 to advance to the 126 pound finals. The junior fell just short in last year’s 113 semifinal, losing 9-4 to eventual state champion, Garrett Grice.
Now it’s Cushing’s turn for a chance at the top of the podium after he picked up a 12-1 victory over Rudner.
“It feels great being able to redeem myself,” he said. “To not be able to get it last year stunk but winning it (semifinals) gets me a step closer.”
Cushing said the biggest difference this year came mentally in not letting things get to his head. He’ll face off against North Platte’s Jaylan Ruffin, who he beat 1-0 at districts last week.
Cushing is Grand Island’s only wrestler to make it to Saturday afternoon’s finals. Islander junior Brody Arrants lost 12-3 to Cody Niemiec from Papillion-LaVista in the 138 weight class and sophomore Tyler Salpas lost 17-2 to Papillion-LaVista South’s Alex Irizarry in the 145 weight class.
Islander junior Juan Pedro had a simple mindset looking toward the final day of the state wrestling championships — wrestle smart, don’t wrestle dumb.
It’s what he did to take down Blake Cerny of Columbus 10-1 in the consolation semifinal round and it’s what he’ll have to do when he faces off against Omaha Bryan’s Noor Salat for a third-place medal.
Pedro got to work early in the match, earning a takedown and nearfall in the first period, followed by a reversal in period two and two takedowns in the final period.
“I want the next person to come out fired up just like me and hopefully give them some motivation after my win,” Pedro said after securing his berth into Saturday’s action.
Joining Pedro in the consolation finals will be Ein Obermiller in the 106 pound weight class, Alex Rodriguez at 220 and Michael Isele at 285.
Obermiller got an early start against Westside’s Logan Edwards with a takedown and nearfall in the first. The sophomore kept his opponent scoreless through all three periods to earn a 5-0 victory in his first appearance at the state tournament.
Rodriguez will earn a medal his first year wrestling, something coach Joey Morrison contributes to his hard work on the mat. The senior earned all his points in the final period of his 9-2 victory against Gretna’s Breken Heiman after trailing 1-0 going into the third.
Finishing out the evening for the Islanders was Isele, securing a shot at a third-place medal his first year as a varsity wrestler. Morrison said watching the final wrestler of the night walk away with a win left the team with a good feeling and more to look forward to in the near future.
“We’ve got a lot still to wrestle for tomorrow,” Morrison said. “It’s all about finishing and it sounds cliche but the reality of it is when you finish positions, you win matches. When you win matches, you end up doing well at the end.”
The Islanders head into the final day of championships in the top five with 89.5 points. Millard South leads Class A with 178 points followed by Lincoln East (116.5), Columbus (109.5) and Omaha Central (102.5)
Consolation semifinals begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. followed by third and fifth place matches. Finals for all classes begin at 2 p.m.
