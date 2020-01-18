106

Wrestler W-L

Riley Waddington, Wood River 27-1

Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 22-2

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 19-2

Drew Garfield, Central City 26-5

Markus Miller, Hastings 17-7

113

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 8-1

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 24-2

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 22-4

Grady Arends, Northwest 19-4

Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 17-5

Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna 17-5

120

Wrestler W-L

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 7-0

Juan Pedro, Grand Island 18-4

Tate Phillips, Burwell 18-4

Devon Ackles, Adams Central 20-7

Mason Kuszak, Centura 16-7

126

Wrestler W-L

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 7-0

Dyson Kunz, Central City 30-1

Shaye Wood, Central Valley 23-1

Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 15-1

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 22-4

132

Wrestler W-L

Colton Rowse, Ord 16-1

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 24-2

Bryce Brown, Hastings 12-2

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 28-4

Carson Thompson, Wood River 23-6

138

Wrestler W-L

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 32-0

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 21-0

Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 17-2

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 24-4

Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-5

145

Wrestler W-L

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 28-1

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 24-1

Connor Sonderup, Fullerton 12-5

Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna 22-6

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 18-6

Elijah Harper, Gibbon 18-6

152

Wrestler W-L

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 26-0

Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 17-2

Garrett Kluthe, Ord 19-3

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City 12-4

Austin Cooley, Northwest 23-8

160

Wrestler W-L

Blake Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield 20-0

Sam Moore, Central City 31-2

Jaxson Jones, Twin River 11-2

Jace Ostrom, Burwell 8-2

Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 24-3

170

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 25-3

Kelen Meyer, Ord 16-4

Cooper Slingby, Ansley-Litchfield 13-4

Dylan Soule, High Plains 17-7

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 18-8

182

Wrestler W-L

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 31-0

Damen Pape, Hastings 27-0

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 27-0

Corey Dawe, Burwell 21-0

Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield 18-3

195

Wrestler W-L

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 24-0

Ethan Gabriel, Ord 22-0

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 7-0

Evan Morera, Hastings 12-4

Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 22-5

220

Wrestler W-L

Grady Griess, Northwest 25-3

Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 21-2

Blake Davis, Hastings 22-4

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 16-4

CJ Pickel, Fullerton 18-5

285

Wrestler W-L

CJ Hoevet, Ord 22-1

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 15-1

Aaron Jividen, Aurora 18-3

Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 10-5

Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 8-5

