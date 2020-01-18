106
Wrestler W-L
Riley Waddington, Wood River 27-1
Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 22-2
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 19-2
Drew Garfield, Central City 26-5
Markus Miller, Hastings 17-7
113
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 8-1
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 24-2
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 22-4
Grady Arends, Northwest 19-4
Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 17-5
Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna 17-5
120
Wrestler W-L
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 7-0
Juan Pedro, Grand Island 18-4
Tate Phillips, Burwell 18-4
Devon Ackles, Adams Central 20-7
Mason Kuszak, Centura 16-7
126
Wrestler W-L
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 7-0
Dyson Kunz, Central City 30-1
Shaye Wood, Central Valley 23-1
Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 15-1
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 22-4
132
Wrestler W-L
Colton Rowse, Ord 16-1
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 24-2
Bryce Brown, Hastings 12-2
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 28-4
Carson Thompson, Wood River 23-6
138
Wrestler W-L
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 32-0
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 21-0
Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 17-2
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 24-4
Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-5
145
Wrestler W-L
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 28-1
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 24-1
Connor Sonderup, Fullerton 12-5
Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna 22-6
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 18-6
Elijah Harper, Gibbon 18-6
152
Wrestler W-L
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 26-0
Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 17-2
Garrett Kluthe, Ord 19-3
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City 12-4
Austin Cooley, Northwest 23-8
160
Wrestler W-L
Blake Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield 20-0
Sam Moore, Central City 31-2
Jaxson Jones, Twin River 11-2
Jace Ostrom, Burwell 8-2
Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 24-3
170
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 25-3
Kelen Meyer, Ord 16-4
Cooper Slingby, Ansley-Litchfield 13-4
Dylan Soule, High Plains 17-7
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 18-8
182
Wrestler W-L
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 31-0
Damen Pape, Hastings 27-0
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 27-0
Corey Dawe, Burwell 21-0
Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield 18-3
195
Wrestler W-L
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 24-0
Ethan Gabriel, Ord 22-0
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 7-0
Evan Morera, Hastings 12-4
Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 22-5
220
Wrestler W-L
Grady Griess, Northwest 25-3
Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 21-2
Blake Davis, Hastings 22-4
Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 16-4
CJ Pickel, Fullerton 18-5
285
Wrestler W-L
CJ Hoevet, Ord 22-1
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 15-1
Aaron Jividen, Aurora 18-3
Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 10-5
Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 8-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.