Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 112
Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 104
Grady Griess, Northwest 95
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 92
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 72
Collin Quandt, Northwest 66
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 59
Riley Waddington, Wood River 56
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 55
Escapes Total
Payton Resibeck, Ravenna 30
Bryce Sutton, Central City 25
Quenton Ackley, Ravenna 24
Kane VonBonn, Central City 24
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 23
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Jaramie Elton, Central City 23
Caden Frederiksen, Northwest 22
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 22
Mason Tenski, Twin River 22
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 26 36 62
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 32 21 53
Landon Weidner, Hastings 18 21 39
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 19 18 37
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 12 23 35
Collin Quandt, Northwest 9 25 34
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 14 17 31
Dyson Kunz, Central City 13 18 31
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 9 19 28
Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 9 19 28
Reversals Total
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 22
Beau Zoucha, Twin River 22
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 20
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 17
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 17
Chase Steib, Arcadia-Loup City 17
Slate Michael, Twin Loup 16
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 16
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 15
Juan Davalos, Twin River 15
Markus Miller, Hastings 15
Sam Moore Central City 15
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 15
Pins Total
Dyson Kunz, Central City 29
Austin Cooley, Northwest 24
Grady Griess, Northwest 24
Damen Pape, Hastings 24
Sam Moore, Central City 23
Riley Waddington, Wood River 23
Derek Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 22
Brady Isley, Northwest 22
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 22
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 22
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 550
Northwest 478
Cross County/Osceola 352
Central Ctiy 367
Broken Bow 336
Twin Loup 324
Twin River 296
Wood River 294
Adams Central 282
Ravenna 269
Escapes
Aurora 219
Northwest 204
Central City 161
Boone Central/Newman Grove 156
Ravenna 154
Twin River 150
Wood River 138
Ord 119
Twin Loup 114
Broken Bow 106
Reversals
Central City 122
Aurora 118
Twin River 112
St. Paul 98
Northwest 92
Twin Loup 91
Palmer 83
Broken Bow 77
Cross County/Osceola 76
Adams Central 73
Nearfalls
Aurora 276
Central City 191
Northwest 184
Twin Loup 184
Cross County/Osceola 167
Broken Bow 113
Twin River 109
Wood River 109
Ravenna 106
Adams Central 105
Pins
Aurora 200
Northwest 192
Central City 186
Adams Central 177
Twin Loup 159
Broken Bow 150
Twin River 150
Ravenna 148
Wood River 142
St. Paul 140
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.
