Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 112

Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 104

Grady Griess, Northwest 95

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 92

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 72

Collin Quandt, Northwest 66

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 59

Riley Waddington, Wood River 56

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 55

Escapes Total

Payton Resibeck, Ravenna 30

Bryce Sutton, Central City 25

Quenton Ackley, Ravenna 24

Kane VonBonn, Central City 24

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 23

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Jaramie Elton, Central City 23

Caden Frederiksen, Northwest 22

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 22

Mason Tenski, Twin River 22

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 26 36 62

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 32 21 53

Landon Weidner, Hastings 18 21 39

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 19 18 37

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 12 23 35

Collin Quandt, Northwest 9 25 34

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 14 17 31

Dyson Kunz, Central City 13 18 31

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 9 19 28

Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 9 19 28

Reversals Total

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 22

Beau Zoucha, Twin River 22

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 20

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 17

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 17

Chase Steib, Arcadia-Loup City 17

Slate Michael, Twin Loup 16

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 16

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 15

Juan Davalos, Twin River 15

Markus Miller, Hastings 15

Sam Moore Central City 15

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 15

Pins Total

Dyson Kunz, Central City 29

Austin Cooley, Northwest 24

Grady Griess, Northwest 24

Damen Pape, Hastings 24

Sam Moore, Central City 23

Riley Waddington, Wood River 23

Derek Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Brady Isley, Northwest 22

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 22

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 22

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 550

Northwest 478

Cross County/Osceola 352

Central Ctiy 367

Broken Bow 336

Twin Loup 324

Twin River 296

Wood River 294

Adams Central 282

Ravenna 269

Escapes

Aurora 219

Northwest 204

Central City 161

Boone Central/Newman Grove 156

Ravenna 154

Twin River 150

Wood River 138

Ord 119

Twin Loup 114

Broken Bow 106

Reversals

Central City 122

Aurora 118

Twin River 112

St. Paul 98

Northwest 92

Twin Loup 91

Palmer 83

Broken Bow 77

Cross County/Osceola 76

Adams Central 73

Nearfalls

Aurora 276

Central City 191

Northwest 184

Twin Loup 184

Cross County/Osceola 167

Broken Bow 113

Twin River 109

Wood River 109

Ravenna 106

Adams Central 105

Pins

Aurora 200

Northwest 192

Central City 186

Adams Central 177

Twin Loup 159

Broken Bow 150

Twin River 150

Ravenna 148

Wood River 142

St. Paul 140

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.

