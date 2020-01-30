FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 135

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 116

Grady Griess, Northwest 110

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 83

Collin Quandt, Northwest 78

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 62

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 59

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 59

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 57

Escapes Total

Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna 34

Ben Sutherland, Northwest 30

Kane VonBonn, Central City 30

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 28

Quenton Ackley, Ravenna 26

Bryce Sutton, Central City 26

Caden Frederiksen, Northwest 25

Bridger Rice, Ord 25

Mason Tenski, Twin River 25

Austin Cooley, Northwest 24

Jaramie Elton, Central City 24

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Kyle Sterup, CC/Oscoela 29 39 68

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 21 33 54

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 34 19 53

Landon Weidner, Hastings 20 25 45

Collin Quandt, Northwest 9 27 36

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 12 23 35

Kole Fiala, Aurora 24 11 35

Dyson Kunz, Central City 14 20 34

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 12 20 32

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 14 17 31

Reversals Total

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 25

Beau Zoucha, Twin River 24

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 22

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 22

Corey Dawe, Burwell 21

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 20

Roy Guzman, Palmer 19

Slate Michael, Twin Loup 19

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 18

Brady Isley, Northwest 18

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 18

Pins Total

Dyson Kunz, Central City 32

Austin Cooley, Northwest 27

Grady Griess, Northwest 27

Sam Moore, Central City 27

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 26

Brady Isley, Northwest 26

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 25

Damen Pape, Hastings 24

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 23

Derek Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 23

Riley Waddington, Wood River 23

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 650

Northwest 546

Central City 434

Cross County/Osceola 382

Broken Bow 376

Twin Loup 137

Twin River 348

Wood River 324

Adams Central 282

Boone Central/Newman Grove 311

Escapes

Northwest 263

Aurora 262

Boone Central/Newman Grove 199

Central City 177

Twin River 177

Ravenna 176

Wood River 159

Ord 134

Twin Loup 127

Broken Bow 114

Reversals

Central City 132

Twin River 131

Aurora 129

Twin Loup 127

Northwest 116

St. Paul 114

Boone Central/Newman Grove 79

Adams Central 93

Broken Bow 87

Cross County/Osceola 84

Nearfalls

Aurora 308

Northwest 206

Twin Loup 202

Central City 196

Cross County/Osceola 194

St. Paul 158

Boone Central/Newman Grove 139

Twin River 139

Broken Bow 127

Wood River 123

Pins

Aurora 234

Northwest 216

Central City 211

Adams Central 197

Broken Bow 175

Twin River 175

Twin Loup 173

Ord 160

St. Paul 154

Wood River 154

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.

