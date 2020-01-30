Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 135
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 116
Grady Griess, Northwest 110
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 83
Collin Quandt, Northwest 78
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 62
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 59
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 59
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 57
Escapes Total
Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna 34
Ben Sutherland, Northwest 30
Kane VonBonn, Central City 30
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 28
Quenton Ackley, Ravenna 26
Bryce Sutton, Central City 26
Caden Frederiksen, Northwest 25
Bridger Rice, Ord 25
Mason Tenski, Twin River 25
Austin Cooley, Northwest 24
Jaramie Elton, Central City 24
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Kyle Sterup, CC/Oscoela 29 39 68
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 21 33 54
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 34 19 53
Landon Weidner, Hastings 20 25 45
Collin Quandt, Northwest 9 27 36
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 12 23 35
Kole Fiala, Aurora 24 11 35
Dyson Kunz, Central City 14 20 34
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 12 20 32
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 14 17 31
Reversals Total
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 25
Beau Zoucha, Twin River 24
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 22
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 22
Corey Dawe, Burwell 21
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 20
Roy Guzman, Palmer 19
Slate Michael, Twin Loup 19
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 18
Brady Isley, Northwest 18
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 18
Pins Total
Dyson Kunz, Central City 32
Austin Cooley, Northwest 27
Grady Griess, Northwest 27
Sam Moore, Central City 27
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 26
Brady Isley, Northwest 26
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 25
Damen Pape, Hastings 24
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 23
Derek Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 23
Riley Waddington, Wood River 23
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 650
Northwest 546
Central City 434
Cross County/Osceola 382
Broken Bow 376
Twin Loup 137
Twin River 348
Wood River 324
Adams Central 282
Boone Central/Newman Grove 311
Escapes
Northwest 263
Aurora 262
Boone Central/Newman Grove 199
Central City 177
Twin River 177
Ravenna 176
Wood River 159
Ord 134
Twin Loup 127
Broken Bow 114
Reversals
Central City 132
Twin River 131
Aurora 129
Twin Loup 127
Northwest 116
St. Paul 114
Boone Central/Newman Grove 79
Adams Central 93
Broken Bow 87
Cross County/Osceola 84
Nearfalls
Aurora 308
Northwest 206
Twin Loup 202
Central City 196
Cross County/Osceola 194
St. Paul 158
Boone Central/Newman Grove 139
Twin River 139
Broken Bow 127
Wood River 123
Pins
Aurora 234
Northwest 216
Central City 211
Adams Central 197
Broken Bow 175
Twin River 175
Twin Loup 173
Ord 160
St. Paul 154
Wood River 154
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.
