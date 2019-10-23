Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow 62 320 5.2
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 84 389 4.6
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 75 347 4.6
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 66 291 4.4
Caityn Scott, Adams Central 75 318 4.2
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 79 325 4.1
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 75 303 4.0
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 73 290 4.0
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 66 264 4.0
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 55 221 4.0
Hitting Efficiency (minimum 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 224 453 .391
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 136 226 .361
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 389 864 .350
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 325 804 .343
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 225 468 .336
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 291 700 .331
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 221 476 .328
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 142 288 .324
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 231 517 .322
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 264 606 .320
Nadia Vanslyke, Arcadia-LC 111 303 .320
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Kaylee Kruml, Twin Loup 63 90 1.4
Lauren Feely, Aurora 67 82 1.2
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 84 93 1.1
Lauren Hauser, Northwest 90 92 1.0
Erica Stratman, Cross County 95 73 1.0
Cami Wellensiek, Adams Central 74 73 1.0
Ellie Apfel, Northwest 90 81 .9
Caitlin Nelson, Boone Central/NG 68 63 .9
Emma Hart, Twin Loup 66 28 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 61 52 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Baylie Codner, Wood River 38 429 6.6
Brianna Glendy, Twin Loup 66 431 6.5
Carley Norlen, Hastings 68 433 6.4
Jadyn Gentleman, Centura 84 526 6.3
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 67 471 6.2
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 46 244 5.9
Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC 60 343 5.7
Jade Erickson, Central City 68 383 5.6
Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 66 342 5.2
Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 70 343 4.9
Anna Gideon, Burwell 65 316 4.9
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Katie Maser, Grand Island CC 60 654 10.9
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 66 704 10.7
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 60 595 9.9
Nadia Vanslyke, Arcadia-LC 76 688 9.1
Amber Baldwin, Centura 84 750 8.9
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 75 634 8.5
Amanda Giannou, Cross County 75 610 8.1
Halle Jacobs, Ord 73 587 8.0
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 73 579 7.9
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 73 565 7.7
Serve Percentage (minimum 100 serves)
Gd Att. Pct.
Whitney Brown, Northwest 406 410 99.0
Grace Janzen, Heartland 183 185 98.9
Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 146 148 98.6
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 300 305 98.4
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 244 248 98.4
Raina Cattau, Aurora 338 344 98.3
Creighton Harrington, Arcadia-LC 314 320 98.1
Courtney Toner, Grand Island CC 244 249 98.0
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 239 244 98.0
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 286 292 97.9
Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 114 118 96.6
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 76 78 1.0
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 73 71 1.0
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 75 65 .9
Makenna Asher, Hastings SC 79 65 .8
Brianna Van Bibber, HL Lutheran 62 50 .8
Lauryn Willman Grand Island CC 61 46 .8
Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 58 46 .8
Amanda Whisenand, Giltner 75 49 .7
Madison Neely, Broken Bow 62 45 .7
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 62 44 .7
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 63 43 .7
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 66 41 .7
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings St. Cecilia 1,064
Northwest 917
Centura 914
Arcadia-Loup City 885
St. Paul 880
Fullerton 857
Cross County 834
Giltner 832
Central Valley 831
Adams Central 826
Ace Blocks
Aurora 185
Twin Loup 182
Northwest 177
Giltner 165
Adams Central 161
Centura 150
Hastings St. Cecilia 130
Nebraska Christian 130
Cross County 127
Grand Island Central Catholic 114
Service Aces
Giltner 248
Fullerton 243
Hastings St. Cecilia 207
Cross County 203
Shelton 196
St. Paul 184
Nebraska Christian 181
Broken Bow 176
Central Valley 175
Centura 174
Hitting Efficiency
Hastings St. Cecilia .309
Broken Bow .248
Grand Island Central Catholic .241
St. Paul .241
Nebraska Christian .232
Centura .212
Cross County .190
Arcadia-Loup City .189
Giltner .187
Central Valley .186
