Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow 62 320 5.2

Elayna Holcomb, Centura 84 389 4.6

Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 75 347 4.6

Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 66 291 4.4

Caityn Scott, Adams Central 75 318 4.2

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 79 325 4.1

Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 75 303 4.0

Jadyn Branson, Shelton 73 290 4.0

Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 66 264 4.0

Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 55 221 4.0

Hitting Efficiency (minimum 100 attacks)

Kills Atts. Eff

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 224 453 .391

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 136 226 .361

Elayna Holcomb, Centura 389 864 .350

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 325 804 .343

Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 225 468 .336

Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 291 700 .331

Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 221 476 .328

Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 142 288 .324

Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 231 517 .322

Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 264 606 .320

Nadia Vanslyke, Arcadia-LC 111 303 .320

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Kaylee Kruml, Twin Loup 63 90 1.4

Lauren Feely, Aurora 67 82 1.2

Elayna Holcomb, Centura 84 93 1.1

Lauren Hauser, Northwest 90 92 1.0

Erica Stratman, Cross County 95 73 1.0

Cami Wellensiek, Adams Central 74 73 1.0

Ellie Apfel, Northwest 90 81 .9

Caitlin Nelson, Boone Central/NG 68 63 .9

Emma Hart, Twin Loup 66 28 .9

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 61 52 .9

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Baylie Codner, Wood River 38 429 6.6

Brianna Glendy, Twin Loup 66 431 6.5

Carley Norlen, Hastings 68 433 6.4

Jadyn Gentleman, Centura 84 526 6.3

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 67 471 6.2

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 46 244 5.9

Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC 60 343 5.7

Jade Erickson, Central City 68 383 5.6

Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 66 342 5.2

Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 70 343 4.9

Anna Gideon, Burwell 65 316 4.9

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Katie Maser, Grand Island CC 60 654 10.9

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 66 704 10.7

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 60 595 9.9

Nadia Vanslyke, Arcadia-LC 76 688 9.1

Amber Baldwin, Centura 84 750 8.9

Hannah Preissler, Giltner 75 634 8.5

Amanda Giannou, Cross County 75 610 8.1

Halle Jacobs, Ord 73 587 8.0

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 73 579 7.9

Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 73 565 7.7

Serve Percentage (minimum 100 serves)

Gd Att. Pct.

Whitney Brown, Northwest 406 410 99.0

Grace Janzen, Heartland 183 185 98.9

Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 146 148 98.6

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 300 305 98.4

Sophia McKinney, Northwest 244 248 98.4

Raina Cattau, Aurora 338 344 98.3

Creighton Harrington, Arcadia-LC 314 320 98.1

Courtney Toner, Grand Island CC 244 249 98.0

Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 239 244 98.0

Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 286 292 97.9

Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 114 118 96.6

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 76 78 1.0

Jadyn Branson, Shelton 73 71 1.0

Hannah Preissler, Giltner 75 65 .9

Makenna Asher, Hastings SC 79 65 .8

Brianna Van Bibber, HL Lutheran 62 50 .8

Lauryn Willman Grand Island CC 61 46 .8

Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 58 46 .8

Amanda Whisenand, Giltner 75 49 .7

Madison Neely, Broken Bow 62 45 .7

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 62 44 .7

Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 63 43 .7

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 66 41 .7

Team Leaders

Kills

Hastings St. Cecilia 1,064

Northwest 917

Centura 914

Arcadia-Loup City 885

St. Paul 880

Fullerton 857

Cross County 834

Giltner 832

Central Valley 831

Adams Central 826

Ace Blocks

Aurora 185

Twin Loup 182

Northwest 177

Giltner 165

Adams Central 161

Centura 150

Hastings St. Cecilia 130

Nebraska Christian 130

Cross County 127

Grand Island Central Catholic 114

Service Aces

Giltner 248

Fullerton 243

Hastings St. Cecilia 207

Cross County 203

Shelton 196

St. Paul 184

Nebraska Christian 181

Broken Bow 176

Central Valley 175

Centura 174

Hitting Efficiency

Hastings St. Cecilia .309

Broken Bow .248

Grand Island Central Catholic .241

St. Paul .241

Nebraska Christian .232

Centura .212

Cross County .190

Arcadia-Loup City .189

Giltner .187

Central Valley .186

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments