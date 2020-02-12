106
Wrestler W-L
Riley Waddington, Wood River 40-2
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 39-2
Drew Garfield, Central City 41-6
Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 34-6
Markus Miller, Hastings 31-11
113
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 19-3
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 35-4
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 37-5
Grady Arends, Northwest 33-5
Juan Pedro, Jr. Grand Island 27-5
120
Wrestler W-L
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 23-0
Tate Phillips, Burwell 27-4
Trey Garey, Broken Bow 26-7
Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 23-7
Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island 17-9
126
Wrestler W-L
Dyson Kunz, Central City 47-1
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 25-1
Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 27-3
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 33-4
Shaye Wood, Central Valley 35-5
132
Wrestler W-L
Colton Rowse, Ord 34-1
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 44-3
Bryce Brown, Hastings 24-4
Colten Dawe, Burwell 11-4
Carson Thompson, Wood River 37-11
138
Wrestler W-L
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 51-0
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 41-0
Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 34-2
Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-6
Collin Quandt, Northwest 32-8
145
Wrestler W-L
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 44-3
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 37-3
Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 19-7
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 29-9
Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola 39-11
152
Wrestler W-L
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 39-1
Garrett Kluthe, Ord 37-3
Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 15-3
Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 26-5
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City 26-6
160
Wrestler W-L
Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 31-2
Sam Moore, Central City 46-3
Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 40-4
Jaxson Jones, Twin River 28-4
Jace Ostrom, Burwell 17-4
170
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 38-4
Kelen Meyer, Ord 33-5
Alex Gideon, Burwell 20-6
Dylan Soule, High Plains 33-7
Mack Owens, Aurora 34-8
182
Wrestler W-L
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 47-0
Damen Pape, Hastings 44-0
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 49-1
Corey Dawe, Burwell 31-1
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 25-2
195
Wrestler W-L
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 41-1
Ethan Gabriel, Ord 40-1
Evan Morara, Hastings 19-5
Kole Fiala, Aurora 38-9
Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 32-9
220
Wrestler W-L
Grady Griess, Northwest 39-4
Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 28-5
Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 26-5
Blake Davis, Hastings 30-8
Luis Torrez, Doniphan-Trumbull 20-9
285
Wrestler W-L
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 37-1
CJ Hoevet, Ord 37-3
Aaron Jividen, Aurora 38-4
Hunter Mayfield, Hastings 12-6
Thomas Psota, Ravenna 20-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.