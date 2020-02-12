FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

106

Wrestler W-L

Riley Waddington, Wood River 40-2

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 39-2

Drew Garfield, Central City 41-6

Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 34-6

Markus Miller, Hastings 31-11

113

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 19-3

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 35-4

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 37-5

Grady Arends, Northwest 33-5

Juan Pedro, Jr. Grand Island 27-5

120

Wrestler W-L

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 23-0

Tate Phillips, Burwell 27-4

Trey Garey, Broken Bow 26-7

Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 23-7

Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island 17-9

126

Wrestler W-L

Dyson Kunz, Central City 47-1

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 25-1

Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 27-3

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 33-4

Shaye Wood, Central Valley 35-5

132

Wrestler W-L

Colton Rowse, Ord 34-1

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 44-3

Bryce Brown, Hastings 24-4

Colten Dawe, Burwell 11-4

Carson Thompson, Wood River 37-11

138

Wrestler W-L

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 51-0

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 41-0

Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 34-2

Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-6

Collin Quandt, Northwest 32-8

145

Wrestler W-L

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 44-3

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 37-3

Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 19-7

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 29-9

Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola 39-11

152

Wrestler W-L

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 39-1

Garrett Kluthe, Ord 37-3

Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 15-3

Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 26-5

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City 26-6

160

Wrestler W-L

Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 31-2

Sam Moore, Central City 46-3

Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 40-4

Jaxson Jones, Twin River 28-4

Jace Ostrom, Burwell 17-4

170

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 38-4

Kelen Meyer, Ord 33-5

Alex Gideon, Burwell 20-6

Dylan Soule, High Plains 33-7

Mack Owens, Aurora 34-8

182

Wrestler W-L

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 47-0

Damen Pape, Hastings 44-0

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 49-1

Corey Dawe, Burwell 31-1

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 25-2

195

Wrestler W-L

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 41-1

Ethan Gabriel, Ord 40-1

Evan Morara, Hastings 19-5

Kole Fiala, Aurora 38-9

Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 32-9

220

Wrestler W-L

Grady Griess, Northwest 39-4

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 28-5

Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 26-5

Blake Davis, Hastings 30-8

Luis Torrez, Doniphan-Trumbull 20-9

285

Wrestler W-L

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 37-1

CJ Hoevet, Ord 37-3

Aaron Jividen, Aurora 38-4

Hunter Mayfield, Hastings 12-6

Thomas Psota, Ravenna 20-8



