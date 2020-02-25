AURORA — Aurora extended its late-season surge and now stands one win away from a return trip to the state tournament.
On Tuesday, the Huskies held York to 11 points in the second half to pull away for a 45-33 victory in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 championship game.
Aurora (12-12) has won eight of its last 10 games to reach .500 for the first time since Dec. 28.
Huskies coach Tom Leininger said reaching this point took “a lot of change, that’s for sure. At the beginning of the year, we were bad. We’ve gotten a little bit better and better, and so have they (York). If you look at their schedule and who they’ve gotten beat by and look at our schedule and who we’ve gotten beat by, it’s a who’s who.”
The Dukes (8-16), who had to defeat Seward on Monday while Aurora got a bye, looked ready to pull off the upset after a red-hot second quarter gave them a 22-17 halftime lead.
But the Huskies opened the second half with an 8-2 run keyed by three baskets by Nate Boerkircher, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
“Once (Boerkircher) gets it inside, they had a hard time stopping him,” Leininger said. “We were way too passive against that (zone defense). Once we started attacking their 1-3-1, we were getting really good looks by multiple people.”
And that opened the inside-out game.
After finishing 0-for-6 on 3-pointers in the first half, the Huskies went 3-for-5 in the second. Tate Nachtigal hit two of them and had all 10 of his points after halftime.
The defense got the job done, too. York went from shooting 2-for-10 in the first quarter to 7-for-9 in the second with three 3-pointers.
Things cooled off again in the second half. The Dukes went 4-for-17 and only had one basket in the fourth quarter with that coming in the final minute.
“I thought for the most part we played pretty good position defense,” Leininger said. “We got caught on some switches that we didn’t really want to do that we stopped doing in the second half, although they caught us on one or two of them that they didn’t score on. I thought our defensive intensity was pretty good for most of the night.
“I thought (York) played really well. I thought they executed really well. They hit some big shots.”
By advancing to a district final on Saturday, Aurora put its 4-10 start to the season in the rear view mirror.
“I think that was something that honestly was bound to happen with this team,” Boerkircher said. “We lost five amazing starters from last year’s team. Not a lot of us had experience. It was great to improve as the season came along, and now I think we’re where we want to be.
“It’s important just to keep our heads up. We know that we’ve got talent. We’ve got a great bond, great chemistry. It’s important to keep our heads up and play hard. You can’t win them all, so we’re just trying to do the best we can.”
The turning point came in a close 49-45 road loss on Jan. 14 to Hastings, currently ranked No. 3 in Class B.
“The weird thing is (the turning point) was a loss,” Boerkircher said. “We lost to a good Hastings team. We could have won that game. We came out and played them really close, so we really got confidence after that game. I think that’s kind of where it turned around.”
Leininger agreed: “We always point to the Hastings game. The Hastings game was the first game that we played close to four quarters against them. Before that, against Norris and Elkhorn, we played really good second halves and really poor first halves. So Hastings was the first game we played four quarters for the most part.”
The Huskies will be underdogs in the district final, but that doesn’t bother Boerkircher.
“There really is nothing to lose,” he said. “It’s win or go home at this point. We’re going to give it our all and see what we can do.”
