OMAHA — Home Federal quickly put Thursday’s doubleheader sweep at the hands of Kearney behind it.

The Grand Island seniors picked up a pair of wins Friday at the Battle of Omaha tournament starting at 11 a.m.

Home Federal used a four-run third inning to get things sparked for an 11-4 victory over Omaha Bryan. Jake Zeckser allowed three hits while striking out nine over 5 2/3 innings before Ace McKinnis finished off the game in relief.

Jay Gustafson went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Carson Cahoy was 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Trevor Johnson and Matt Jurgensmier each also had two hits.

Home Federal (2-2) then scored in each of the first three innings to top St. Charles, Missouri, 7-2.

Rans Sanders allowed three hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Sam Hartman had three hits while Brayden Wenzl added two.

“(Thursday) night we dropped two against Kearney, so this was a good turnaround,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We were really focused at the plate and had a lot more energy today. We just played much better today.”

Home Federal will be off Saturday before resuming play in the tournament on Sunday.

Home Federal 004 004 3—11 13 0

Omaha Bryan 000 004 0—4 5 2

WP—Zeckser.

St. Charles 000 100 1—2 6 1

Home Federal 214 000 x—7 8 1

WP—Sanders. 2B—HF, Gustafson, Hartman.

