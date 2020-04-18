The spring season — which was completely canceled — has seen the biggest impact due to the cornonavirus pandemic so far among Nebraska’s high school sports world.
But coaches and players from other seasons are still facing plenty of unknowns about how the current world of social distancing could affect them.
For football teams, the first kickoffs of the 2020 season on Aug. 27 still seem far off in the distance.
But the offseason preparation for those teams is much closer — and much more uncertain.
With no in-person school activities allowed to take place through May 31 as of right now, football coaches are facing not knowing what their summer calendars will look like for the first time in their careers.
“You look at it two-fold,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “You have to make plans if you definitely get to go do stuff on June 1. But, also, you can’t set those plans in stone. You think about what you will do if you can’t organize anything before July 1.”
Grand Island Senior High coach Jeff Tomlin said he’s been thinking a lot about the various paths this summer could take for teams.
“We’re planning a number of different strategies depending on when we can get together, when we can’t get together, when we can train, if we can train only in smaller numbers,” he said. “Right now, there are a lot of what ifs. You don’t want to be unprepared, so you create different plans.
“When the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska School Activities Association and Grand Island Public Schools say what we can do, we want to be ready.”
But it isn’t only until summer that football teams could potentially be impacted by the current stay-at-home recommendations.
There aren’t spring sports to keep athletes in shape. There aren’t school weight rooms available for those who wouldn’t be involve in spring activities.
“Physically, it’s a huge deal not to have school to work out at,” Stein said. “There aren’t public gyms available. That’s a big deal physically for kids. And they like to work out together. It’s tough on them not being able to do that.
“As coaches, we’re not able to visit with them or interact with them. We can’t assess them by seeing what they are doing in baseball or track or soccer.”
Tomlin said those types of issues are impacting the Islanders.
“We’re a team of hardworking kids, just like most Nebraska kids are,” he said. “Now the kids can’t go to the weight room. The health clubs and YMCAs aren’t available. Especially for a collision sport like football, you are concerned with what kind of shape the players will be in. We’ll be dealing with that and getting acclimated to the heat and humidity.”
The longer that the social distancing steps are needed going into the summer, the more likely that the effects will carry into Friday night games this fall — assuming, of course, that those take place.
“It’ll affect things a little bit if we can go June 1,” Stein said. “It’ll have a huge effect if we can’t go until after July 4. I fear the quality of play will not be as good all around. I worry about players not being physically in shape to hold up to the demand of football.”
Teams would also miss out on working out together, attending teams camps and other opportunities to build up chemistry.
Already that is being missed by coaches and players.
“You get into coaching because you like to interact and work with kids,” Tomlin said. “We’re obviously missing out on that. I’ve never been a big social media guy, but I’m trying to get better at that because this has had a big impact on everybody.”
Social media is a way that teams are able to interact and stay motivated. The Islanders divided into three platoons, had a burpee challenge and posted the results on their Twitter account.
“You understand that things have to be enjoyable,” Tomlin said. “It’s nice to have a little competition to bring into the mix. The kids enjoy that.”
While thinking about the future, coaches can’t help but think about the present.
While the COVID-19 concerns didn’t have an impact on the football season for the class of 2020, those seniors who coaches have become close to over the past four years have seen the end of their high school lives turned upside down.
Stein said he waited a couple of weeks when this first started before contacting his players. Then he started checking in to make sure everyone was doing OK.
But his heart especially goes out to those seniors.
“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone,” he said. “That’s really registering right now. A lot of times you think that I’ve got to go to school or I’ve got to go to practice. Right now we all want to be at school or to be at practice. School really offers a lot to students, and being around kids offers a lot to teachers and coaches.”
Tomlin said Senior High’s class of 2020 has been through a lot.
“Our seniors have been a group that’s been really resilient,” he said. “They’ve faced a lot of challenges. They dealt with practicing during the construction (at Memorial Stadium). They had the first year of our full-fledged academy system. The school year started with the mold situation. Now they have this for their graduation at the end of the year.”
