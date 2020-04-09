High Plains boys track coach Steve Meyer was hoping to ride into the sunset after the state track meet was over in May.
But thanks to the threat of COVID-19 causing the Nebraska School Activities Association to cancel the entire prep spring sports season, Meyer’s retirement plan started a little early.
After 35 years of coaching track and field in the High Plains communities, which include Polk and Hordville, Meyer is retiring from coaching track. He is also retiring from teaching at High Plains, where he taught social studies and physical education.
“Well, officially it is over, but I never thought something like this would come up in March and have it end this way,” Meyer said. “But that’s the way it is.”
Meyer had a state championship team when High Plains captured the 2016 Class D boys state title,
He was also an assistant coach on the Polk-Hordville staff when the girls won in 1988. His teams have won numerous district championships, a few state individual champions and many state medals during his tenure.
“We’ve had great athletes through the years. The coaches I’ve worked with have been outstanding,” Meyer said. “I’ve always enjoyed track, even back when I was in high school. I love the individual competitiveness track can bring out because it’s just you against the other people, even though there can be a team aspect to it.”
One of Meyer’s favorite memories was the 2016 state championship when the Storm edged Heartland 47-44.
Samuel Johnson had a big meet for the Storm, capturing the long jump (22-0 1/2) while taking third in the 100-meter dash (11.42) and fourth in the triple jump (41-11 3/4).
Matthew Pekarek was third in the shot put (52-1), Kyle Stevens was third in the 110 hurdles (15.80) and the 3,200 relay team finished seventh (8:50.68). High Plains clinched the title in the discus when Andrew Schuller and Pekarek finished second (151-8) and fifth (146-9), respectively.
“That was so much fun,” Meyer said. “We went down going to Omaha thinking that we had a great chance to score some points very well. But as soon as we saw how well our kids were doing Saturday, we thought we had a chance. We kept looking at the team scores that day. When you are doing that late Saturday afternoon, that’s a good sign. Those kids came through and answered the bell.”
Meyer’s final year might have been one to remember. The Storm would have returned four athletes who brought home medals from a team that finished eighth in 2019. Jarrett Parsons took second in the pole vault, while Dylan Soule finished third in the discus. Those two, along with Tanner Wood, were part of the 400 relay team that took third.
Also, Soule and Keaton VanHousen, who missed last season because of an injury, were part of the 1,600 relay team that won it in 2018. VanHousen also earned a fourth-place medal in the triple jump in 2018.
“The plan was to celebrate at the end of the season, especially with the type of kids that we had coming back,” Meyer said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen which is too bad because we had great kids this year.”
But Meyer isn’t really completely done with coaching. Even though the season isn’t going, Meyer is still involved in sending exercises for the athletes to do. He sends them instructions and YouTube videos on how to do those exercises, along with other schoolwork.
“I send a note to the kids every morning for them to do something,” Meyer said. “It’s just to give them something to do so they aren’t just sitting around all day.”
One of the things Meyer enjoys about coaching track is seeing the improvement athletes make over the course of the season and their careers.
“I love going to the track meets and seeing the kids compete at the highest level that they can in all kinds of weather,” Meyer said. “I think just the fulfillment of kids getting better from the start to the end of the season, how they processed and improved because we know not everybody is not always going to get down to the state meet. But we always emphasize to our coaches to help our kids get better from the start to the finish of the season. There’s always room for improvements.”
