Last year’s season ended on a brutal roller coaster ride of emotions for Heartland Lutheran.
A 78-12 rout of Silver Lake in the regular-season finale lifted the Red Hornets to a 4-4 record. It also led to a postgame celebration on their home field in honor of the program’s first ever playoff berth.
Except…
“Everybody in the world thought we were in,” said Tim Leech, who takes over as head coach this year after assuming interim head coach duties midway through last year. “Then Red Cloud lost late that night out west (at Maywood-Hayes Center, who was 1-6), and that changed everything.”
But out of that huge negative came some positives for the Red Hornets.
“I was extremely proud of the boys for showing that maturity dealing with that situation,” Leech said. “They realized that they hadn’t done what they needed to do, especially early on in the season. From that day on, they have adopted a motto of ‘unfinished business.’
“They’ve done a nice job of getting some new players to come out for football this year.”
Heartland Lutheran has a roster of 15 players this year, although it will enter the season with 12 while some continue to recover from injuries suffered during the offseason.
The Red Hornets get some extra time to prepare. Last year they opened against Santee, but that game was moved to Sept. 20 for this season.
Heartland Lutheran thus has a Week 1 bye and doesn’t play until Sept. 6 at six-man preseason No. 3-rated Spalding Academy.
“We’ve had pretty fast-paced good practices and have been getting everything installed,” Leech said. “We knew coming in that the Santee game was moved, so we’ve been pacing ourselves. We took a couple of days off before this week, and then we’ve approached this week like a game week. We’ll get more reps in and we’ll be ready to go.”
Heartland Lutheran will continue to look for the right fit on offense.
“Last year the team started as a running team and morphed into a passing team,” Leech said. “We’ll have a different look this year after Daniel Warneke graduated since he led the state in receiving yards in six-man.”
Although the Red Hornets will miss Warneke, they do return some key experience.
Senior Justus Bader directed that passing attack after taking over at quarterback for the final six games. Senior Sam Schrage is back on the offensive and defensive lines and could see some time at linebacker, too.
Senior Tyler Green is an “all-purpose athlete” for the Red Hornets, Leech said.
After the heart wrenching end to last year, Heartland Lutheran is focusing on doing what it takes to avoid that type of situation again.
“I know it’s cliché but we are taking every rep and every play with maximum effort,” Leech said. “We haven’t set a win-loss goal, but that playoff goal is there for the taking if we finish every rep.”