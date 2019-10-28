BROKEN BOW — Heartland Lutheran’s season came to a close in the semifinals of the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament on Monday.
The Red Hornets started out with a 25-11, 25-7, 25-6 victory over Elba in the first round. Heartland Lutheran dominated from the service line, getting eight aces from Maggie Bexten, six from Abbie Nielson and five from Brianna VanBibber.
VanBibber had seven kills and Carlie Maier added six. Mollie Bexten had 10 set assists and Maggie Bexten had six digs.
“I was really pleased,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “We served really well and did a nice job.”
Heartland Lutheran finished with a record of 11-19 after falling to Anselmo-Merna 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 in the semifinals.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Hiegel said. “It was a great match to watch. There were a few little things that cost us. They served well. We got some of them, but it got us out of system.”
Hiegel said a ball ricocheted and went off Brynn Sadler in the third set, bloodying her nose and making things a little tougher for the Red Hornets.
Maggie Bexten and Maier both had five kills. Sadler had 14 digs, Maggie Bexten 12 and VanBibber 10. Mollie Bexten had seven set assists and Sadler had five.
“I’m going to miss my seniors, but we’re going to try to continue to build from here,” Hiegel said.
