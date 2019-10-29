The moment is finally here.
After debuting as a varsity football program in 2006, Heartland Lutheran is finally making its playoff debut on Friday.
The Red Hornets narrowly missed out on the postseason last year and went through some wild ups and downs during the second half of this regular season. But the end result is that Heartland Lutheran enters the 16-team six-man playoff field with a 6-2 record and as the No. 9 seed.
“There is a sense of relief and a whole lot of excitement,” head coach Tim Leech said.
The first playoff appearance will result in a lengthy road trip for the Red Hornets. They head to eight-seeded Arthur County for Friday’s game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Central time.
The trip will result in a pair of homecomings for Heartland Lutheran’s coaches.
“Our assistant coach Matt Simpson played for Arthur County and won a state championship there,” Leech said. “So it is exciting for him to go home. Then on the way out we’ll spend the night Thursday in North Platte, where I’m from, before we head up to Arthur on Friday morning.”
While Heartland Lutheran is the new face on the playoff scene, Arthur County has a rich history of success at the six-man level. The Wolves most recent state championships came during a three-year run from 2009-11.
“We’ll see what the playoffs are all about,” Leech said.
Arthur County is also 6-2 with its only losses coming to undefeated teams Cody-Kilgore (73-32 on Sept. 6) and Creek Valley (54-28 on Sept. 27).
The Wolves average 226 yards passing and 184 yards rushing per game. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Hanna is 110-for-179 for 1,589 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Junior Alex Worthing leads the rushing attack with 899 yards and 12 touchdowns on 103 carries.
“They are a lot like us as far as size goes,” Leech said. “They throw more than most teams that we’ve faced. They are extremely talented and well-coached. In a lot of ways, our teams mirror each other.”
The Red Hornets also feature an offense that can throw or run effectively. They average 275 yards passing and 251 yards rushing per game.
Senior quarterback Justus Bader is 83-for-134 for 1,592 yards with 19 touchdowns and one interception. Junior Quinston Larsen has 689 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 62 carries to go along with 38 receptions for 875 yards and 12 more scores.
Heartland Lutheran hopes that a good lesson learned last week will pay off in the postseason. The Red Hornets fell behind Silver Lake 30-6 in the first quarter before rallying for a 48-42 victory.
“We need responsibility and ball control,” Leech said. “Those two things got us into trouble in the first quarter last week. Once we got those things under control, everything was fine. In the playoffs, everything is a little faster, so we have to be prepared for that.”
Even though Heartland Lutheran is making its postseason debut, the Red Hornets are no strangers to do-or-die pressure. Leech said the team has been in that mode ever since a week five loss to No. 1-rated Harvard.
“Ever since the Harvard game, it has been like we were already in playoff games,” Leech said. “We were trying to win to get into the playoffs or to improve that seed. I liked how we were able to compete.”
The one benefit of being the No. 9 seed is that Heartland Lutheran knows that if it advances, it would host the winner between top-seeded Cody-Kilgore (8-0) and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (3-5).
“A big thing for us would be to have one more home game,” Leech said. “But we have to focus on taking care of business. We want to take care of the things that we can take care of. We’re not worrying about the weather forecast or anything else.”
