By Dale Miller
LINCOLN – A strong second half produced a second straight Class C-2 state championship for Hastings St. Cecilia Saturday.
The No. 3-rated Hawkettes outscored No. 9 Ponca by 10 points after halftime to earn a 41-37 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In addition to claiming back-to-back state titles, it was the sixth trophy overall for St. Cecilia.
“The first 16 minutes was not maybe how we envisioned it to go,” Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said. “We kind of regrouped in the locker room and said we’re lucky that wasn’t the final horn. We’ve got 16 more to get back to what made us successful this year on both ends of the floor.”
Katharine Hamburger, who scored 13 points off the bench, had back-to-back baskets to key St. Cecilia’s 11-0 run that gave it a 36-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“I shoot a lot in practice, and I get more opportunities in practice to shoot,” Hamburger said. “I don’t get very many in a game, but when I do, I know I’m going to knock it down. So that’s what I did tonight.”
Natalie Kissinger also hit a key 3-pointer during the run to end the third quarter, which saw the Hawkettes (26-3) score 15 points to equal their output from the first half.
“The first half went according to plan,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “I thought we did a good job of running our offense and got some transition buckets and things like that. The second half, they came out, picked up their intensity and we just didn’t react really well and didn’t rebound very well.”
Ponca closed to within 36-30 on a 3-point play by Kaci Day with 4:12 remaining, and the score wouldn’t change again until the Indians got a 3-pointer from Ashlyn Kingsbury with 1:55 to go.
Bailey Kissinger went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line over a 1:21 span to give St. Cecilia a 39-33 cushion.
The Indians didn’t manage to score again until Day drove for a basket with 10 seconds remaining, leaving the Hawkettes with a 39-35 advantage.
Bailey Kissinger added two more insurance free throws with 7.7 seconds left to finish with 11 points.
“We work on free throws every day in practice, and I shoot them a lot at home,” Bailey Kissinger said. “This season, I shot free throws a lot better than I did last season, so I had confidence. I knew my teammates had confidence in me, so I just stepped up to the line.”
St. Cecilia never could quite get into sync offensively in the first half and trailed 21-15 at the intermission.
Ponca kept deflecting passes in the first quarter and forced the Hawkettes into five turnovers.
Then St. Cecilia went cold in the second and saw shots – whether inside on drives or from beyond the arc – just fail to fall.
The Hawkettes’ only two field goals in the second quarter came from Hamburger in the final minute. That included a 3-pointer that helped trimmed a deficit that had grown as large as 10 points.
“Katharine is really talented, and she gave us a big boost off the bench tonight,” Berndt said. “She’s had a role this year where I guess on most teams she’s starting and playing more than she does with us. But she’s been an ultimate teammate. …
“To see her come out and do what she did tonight wasn’t that surprising. Second of all, we needed it because we were a little dead there on offense. Thankfully we have players like Katharine who can step up.”
Tori Thomas had six of her 12 points in the first 3:10 of the second half to help the Hawkettes move towards tying the game by the 4:37 mark of the third quarter.
“I had a realization in the locker room at halftime that I only had 16 more minutes of basketball to play in my life,” said Thomas, a senior who is a Kansas track and field recruit. “I didn’t want to get second again, so we took it to them and got the job done.”
The second half ended up being a much different story for the Hawkettes, who Berndt said scored on all three sets that they ran in the first half but hardly ever scored on any other possessions prior to their halftime reset.
“Everything thing we did tonight was tough,” Berndt said. “Luckily, we were just a little tougher than them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.