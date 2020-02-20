HASTINGS — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Hastings St. Cecilia quickly established that its second meeting in eight day with No. 8 Grand Island Central Catholic would be a much different game.
The Hawkettes set a physical tone from the start and put last week’s ice-cold shooting performance in a loss behind them.
Three players scored in double figures while a spirited defensive performance helped St. Cecilia top the Crusaders 52-33 Thursday in the Subdistrict 9 final at Adams Central.
“We knew we had to come back out and go get them,” said senior guard Natalie Kissinger, who had a game-high 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers. “We obviously wanted to avenge our loss from Thursday. We were so competitive in practices, and we worked on shooting.
“We all played together, all five of us. We weren’t worried about our individual stats. We all worked together.”
In last week’s loss, St. Cecilia (22-3) suffered through 21.7% shooting woes against GICC’s 1-3-1 zone. It took a little while for the Hawkettes to get going this time around, but patience eventually led to a 12-0 run over the end of the first quarter and start of the second. That gave St. Cecilia an 18-5 lead.
“I thought we had a little better game plan overall,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “I think our kids had a better understanding of how to attack their 1-3-1 because we knew if that didn’t work, they’d switch to something else. The kids handled it as best as you can when you’re facing multiple defenses. I thought we had good looks.”
The Hawkettes hurt the Crusaders (16-7) inside on drives by Bailey Kissinger and the scoring of post Tori Thomas. They both finished with 14 points.
“Tori got some looks, and every time you get the ball inside the zone collapses and you get space for shooters,” Berndt said. “That was kind of our recipe for success in the first half.”
Central Catholic coach Stacia Rice said the Hawkettes were the much-more physical team.
“They brought it,” she said. “They were just more intense than we were. We’re a good basketball team. I’m never going to say that we’re not. But they were a lot more physical, and it started out from the tip-off.
“It was unfortunate for us, but luckily for us I think we’re going to have another chance.”
Natalie Kissinger said the Hawkettes were determined to bring the intensity from the start of the game.
“That’s what Coach B was saying, ‘First eight minutes, first four minutes, first two minutes,’” she said. “That’s what we did. We took it one half at a time, one quarter at a time. It was really great.”
The defense helped hold Rylie Rice, who had 16 points last week, to three points and three shots.
And that defensive energy helped pay off on the offensive end as well. After a miserable night from the outside last week (5-for-24), the Hawkettes hit seven 3-pointers in 15 tries with Natalie Kissinger swishing at least one in every quarter.
“A week ago we were so cold,” she said. “This Thursday, that ball had so much energy. We passed it around, and it was amazing.”
Berndt said it was a meaningful win for his team.
“We like playing for championships,” he said. “That’s what we talk about, and this is another one. We got one in the holiday tournament, we came up short in the conference. But a subdistrict is one too, and that’s why you play games like this. That environment was a lot of fun.”
GICC will join St. Cecilia playing in district finals Feb. 28. Last year the Crusaders lost in both subdistrict and district finals to fall short of a state tournament bid.
“We have to learn from last year,” said Rice, whose team was led by Chloe Cloud’s nine points. “Not too many teams get another chance, so we have to take full advantage of that. The only thing we’re worrying about is our next substate game. We’ll watch film and hopefully learn from it. We’ve got to move on. We’ve got no choice – we have to move on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.