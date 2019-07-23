There are challenges to coaching even when you get to lead a group of a state’s best players.
For Hastings’ Pete Theoharis, that started with selecting his team for the annual Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.
Theoharis and his assistant, Omaha Marian’s Chad Perkins, met up to draft their Red team in person with the Blue team’s coaches.
“It’s really difficult,” Theoharis said of the draft. “You have players at the top that both teams are fighting to get. Then you’re trying to fill out your roster by positions to make sure that you have balance. Coach Perkins and I were messaging each other on the side on our phones, and I’m sure (the Red coaches) were doing the same. It was almost like being in a (professional sports team’s draft) war room.
“But with the talent of these players, you know that no matter what you are going to have a quality team.”
Theharis, who has led Hastings to four straight Class B state tournaments, said there will be plenty of talent on display when the showcase begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Bowlin Field in Lincoln.
“At first you think it’s really stacked with pitching,” he said. “But when you look at it more, the hitting is balanced as well. And I think there is talent from all over the state this year.”
Most of the players from Central Nebraska were picked by Theoharis, who is very familiar with their talents.
He will coach Grand Island Senior High pitcher/first baseman Holly Williams, Islander third baseman Emma Collins and Northwest catcher/first baseman Megan Anderson. York pitcher Hannah Norquest is also a familiar foe to Theoharis’ Tigers who is now on the same side.
“We’ve faced the girls from Grand Island, Northwest and York over the last several years,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of big district games against Northwest. I love the way Megan Anderson swings the bat and competes.
“It will be nice to get to know these girls on a personal level. You only get two days with them. But when I was an assistant coach before, it surprised me how quickly the girls connected with each other even though they are from all over the state and played for different club teams.”
One Islander was drafted by the Blue team — catcher/first baseman/infielder Mickayla Sheets.
Theoharis said the one disappointing part of the game is that Dan Hogan won’t be coaching the Blue team. Hogan retired after being Papillion-La Vista South’s only head coach last fall but won’t be part of the NCA game due to health reasons.
Bishop Neumann’s Dave Brabec is the Blue’s head coach and Centennial’s Jake Polk joined the staff as an assistant.
Theoharis is looking forward to the experience.
“It’s unbelievable knowing that this is voted on by your peers,” he said. “For me, it’s a real honor. It was a fun experience when I was an assistant a few years ago. It’s great to be around girls who love softball.”
Theoharis said it is a special environment.
“Other all-star games around the state in volleyball or basketball are played in high school gyms,” he said. “Getting to play in Bowlin Stadium where the Huskers play is a special reward for these players for having great careers.”