HASTINGS – Some timely 3-pointers and a coaching assist helped add up to Hastings claiming its first trip to the boys basketball state tournament in 16 years on Saturday.
A pair of Mike Boeve 3-pointers 70 seconds apart helped the Class B No. 3-rated Tigers get some life going on offense near the end of the first half, and some halftime adjustments helped lead to a 38-26 victory over Crete in the District 2 final.
“It’s been about 20 years since we’ve had an opportunity to go to state,” said Boeve, who finished with nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. “Having the opportunity to host this game and have the community behind us the whole year means a lot to win in front of them.
“We were thinking about making it to state. Our main goal is to win a state tournament and win the whole thing. That’s been our goal the whole year.”
Crete (13-11) frustrated the Tigers (21-3) throughout the first half and led 15-13 at halftime. Eight of Hastings’ points came within that 70-second span with Boeve’s treys sandwiching a Jake Schroeder basket.
But the Tigers scored a total of five points over the other 14:50 in the first half.
Haggan Hilgendorf hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, and Hastings quickly established that it would be a different story on offense.
“That helped us a lot with Mike hitting those threes because we knew that we had confidence in him,” said Hilgendorf, who had a team-high 11 points. “Everybody else had confidence that going into the second half we were going to make shots and it was going to be a great second half for us.”
Hastings coach Lance Creech said the biggest different in the second half was “Slough.”
That was referring to Grand Island Senior High coach Jeremiah Slough, Creech’s former player and assistant coach at Hastings College who provided “a little help from above, so to speak.”
That difference was “just getting into a little different formation, getting easier touches at the elbow, the things that we had traditionally done,” Creech said. “They were sagging so much, it was quick recoveries out to our shooters at the 3-point line. And they’re so long and physical we couldn’t get any penetration, so just being able to loosen up that zone, and once they went man, I felt real comfortable.”
It was still close late in the third quarter with the Tigers leading 23-21 before a 14-0 run sealed the win. The Cardinals, who didn’t sub out a starter until there was 3:55 left in the game, only managed to shoot 11-for-36 in the game.
“It took a lot of defensive effort,” Hilgendorf said. “Defensive intensity was good. We always practice on defense, and it carried over to the one that mattered.”
By the time Hastings players celebrated with fellow students, family and friends prior to cutting down the nets, those first-half offensive struggles were long forgotten.
But Creech admits at one point in the first quarter he briefly wondered what he would say to his team if it lost the game.
Boeve’s 3-pointers started to turn the tide.
“We started out a little tense,” Boeve said. “We do that some games. It’s nice to see a few shots go down, especially from the perimeter. Then it gets everybody going. Luckily I was able to stay calm and hit a few.”
Creech said: “He’s stepped up so big in about the last three or four ballgames. He was in a little bit of a slump in the middle of the season. We just kept telling him every day, ‘Mike, you better keep shooting, buddy, because you’re a good shooter.’
“But I think just getting some big 3-point shots, it’s demoralizing when you give up a three when you’ve got a close game. I’ve been in the other end of that too where it’s a single-possession game and all of a sudden a couple threes, and now you’re looking at two possessions, three possessions. So his baskets were huge, just huge.”
After leaving Tuesday’s subdistrict win over Lexington in the first quarter with a sprained ankle, Connor Creech returned to record eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.
His father said it was a special moment to see his son and his fellow seniors clinch a trip to the state tournament after playing together since they were 6 years old.
And it was a big moment for the program, which hadn’t qualified for Lincoln since advancing to the Class B semifinals in 2004.
“Seven years ago when we came in, you just don’t know what you’re going to get. I think every year our kids got a little more buy-in. …” Lance Creech said. “We’ve got kids and we have families who have bought in, who are willing to spend money and travel. Schools like us, we have to get to Lincoln and Omaha to play the kind of competition that teams in the eastern part of the state get to see nightly in some leagues.”
While the state tournament will be a new experience for most of the team, it won’t be for Hilgendorf, who previously played there with Adams Central before transferring this year.
And he’ll have some advice for his new teammates.
“Just treat it like another game,” he said. “You’re just playing in a different place. There are more people. But you’re basically playing the same game. There’s nothing different.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.