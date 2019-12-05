If effort pays off in the win column, then the Northwest boys basketball team should be in good shape for the upcoming season.
Coach Chip Bahe loves what he has been seeing from the Vikings as they prepare for Friday’s season opener against Waverly.
“This is a hard-working group,” he said. “That’s our biggest strength that jumps out at you.”
With most of the players having competed in fall sports. Bahe thinks that success could be contagious going into the basketball season.
“Some people worry that our practices started late because our football team played late into the season,” he said. “I think that’s a great thing. (Omaha) Skutt is still going to be good this week even though they played for a football state title.
“Our football team had a great fall and our cross country team has an excellent fall. That can only help us. And these kids really like each other.”
The Vikings’ depth will be limited a bit early in the season due to football injuries. Sean Juengst did play in the jamboree game against Kearney, but Sam Hartman and Michael Buhrman are both sidelined.
Grand Island Senior High transfer Jed Walford won’t be eligible to play until after after Christmas.
While that will be a factor for the Vikings, Bahe said it is a minor one and won’t be an excuse.
“If we go 0-2 this weekend, it won’t be because of injuries,” he said. “It will be because we didn’t play well.
“Our depth won’t be what it has been in past years, but that’s the least of the concern with these guys. They are focusing on working hard.”
Two starters return from last year’s 11-12 squad.
Senior Tyler Hageman averaged 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while junior Parker Janky contributed 6.0 points, 3.2 assists and shot 35% from behind the 3-point line.
Other returning letterwinners are seniors Isaiah Winton, Colby Hayes and Juengst; juniors Riley Anderson, Alex Brandt and Buhrman; and sophomore Hartman.
With a schedule that Bahe describes as “challenging,” the Vikings are taking their usual approach to the season.
“We’re still in that mode where our philosophy is to keep getting better as the calendar turns,” Bahe said. “We want to play better than we did two weeks ago.
“In January, we want to be better than we were before Christmas. Then we want to be better in February and hopefully into March.”
