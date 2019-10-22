FULLERTON — You can’t coach height.
That’s what Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel was saying about Fullerton’s Hanna Plumbtree.
The 6-foot-3 junior pretty much had her way at the net, pounding down 19 kills with three blocks to lead the Warriors to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-12 win over the Red Hornets Tuesday.
Heartland Lutheran’s tallest player is Madelynn Graham, who is 5-10. Hiegel said Plumbtree had an advantage at the net.
“Height can hurt you and if you set her up well, she’s going to do that to you and pound it down your throat,” Hiegel said. “She’s smart enough to know where to place the ball. She does a nice job at the net and sees the open holes. We had some digs on her but she was too much for us.”
Fullerton coach Megan Plumbtree, Hanna’s mother, said it was more of a team effort. Sophomore Jordan Plumbtree, Hanna’s younger sister, chipped in six kills and two blocks, while Sydney Cook, McKenzie Supik and Teagan Gonsior had four kills. Gonsior also had 22 set assists.
It was the seniors’ last match at Fullerton High School and the coach was able to get everyone in the match as well.
“We’re still working on Hanna’s overall play but she had a great night,” Megan Plumbtree said. “But our entire team played well tonight plus I got to play everyone which is always nice.”
Hanna Plumbtree had seven kills to help the Warriors take the first set, but Heartland Lutheran made them work to get their points.
They had a few hustle plays to keep balls alive, which led to Fullerton errors. The Warriors had seven hitting errors in the opening set.
“I always tell the girls that I don’t care what the score is, just play hard,” Hiegel said. “We made some great hustle plays in that first set.”
Coach Plumbtree said the first set has been a problem for the Warriors this season.
“We started kind of stagnant but that’s the habit we’ve had with bringing intensity into the match, but for the most part, it was still a good night,” coach Plumbtree said.
But as the match went on, Fullerton’s serving also took control. The Warriors had 12 ace serves, nine of which came after the first set. Supik had four, while Gonsior chipped in three.
“They have some great servers, maybe the toughest serving team we’ve faced this season,” Hiegel said. “Our serve receive really hurt us tonight.”
Graham, Brianna Van Bibber and Maggie Bexten all led the Red Hornets with three kills, Bexten also had 13 digs.
Heartland Lutheran wraps up the regular season at the Silver Lake Tournament Thursday.
Fullerton is done with the regular season and will play in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 tournament in Shelby-Rising City, starting Monday.
“Hopefully this win gives us some momentum going into subdistricts next week,” coach Plumbtree said.
