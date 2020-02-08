Heartland Lutheran’s girls basketball team hung with Fullerton into the fourth quarter Saturday at Heartland Lutheran.
But in the end it was just too much of Hanna Plumbtree.
The 6-foot-4 Fullerton junior scored 21 points to lead the Warriors to a 44-37 win over the Red Hornets.
“She’s very good,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “There were a couple of times where if we were playing a different team we could get the ball into the low post. She could reach over and slap it away, but I’m glad the girls challenged her. I’d rather have that than just not challenging her.”
It wasn’t easy for Plumbtree or the Warriors (15-4). Fullerton struggled shooting the ball for much of the game.
“Thank goodness there’s no style points in basketball,” Fullerton coach Stacy Kramer said. “Our defense ended up helping us out in the end. It kept us in it.”
The shooting woes started right off the bat for the Warriors. They had six shots at the basket their first possession and couldn’t get any to fall.
“It just wasn’t our night for shooting,” Kramer said. “The other girls kind of tend to feed off that energy too. It wasn’t our night offensively, but we got the job done.”
Heartland Lutheran (6-14) got 14 points from junior Jessica Zehendner, eight from senior Carli Maier and seven each from junior Madelyn Graham and senior Brianna Van Bibber.
“We’ve played well before,” Bills said. “We’ve played some good teams close. We seem to have a hard time sometimes just getting over the hump. But I was pleased because we played good basketball. We played tough defense, we hit the boards hard. Hopefully we gave Hanna a tough time tonight.”
The Red Hornets led as late as 3:35 in the third when Van Bibber’s basket gave them a 26-25 lead, but Fullerton stretched the lead a bit in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by freshman Tegan Gonsior pushed the lead to 39-30 with 6:25 remaining.
Zehendner later scored on a rebound basket with 1:46 left to make it 43-37, but the Red Hornets could get no closer.
“I was hoping we could keep going, but when the game is close like that and we have a short bench, then conditioning is a factor,” Bills said. “And they’re good. We just couldn’t stop them inside.”
The Warriors entered the day having won seven of their last eight games with the only loss coming to Humphrey St. Francis in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament championship game.
Kramer said sickness may have played a factor in her team’s play.
“We got a couple of girls with the flu who weren’t feeling very well,” she said. “That didn’t help us at all, but I think we had our worst shooting percentage of the year. Just one of those nights that nothing seemed to fall. We had to pick it up on the defensive end because our offense was just not clicking.”
Fullerton (15-4) 8 11 15 10 — 44
Heartland Lutheran (6-14) 6 10 12 9 — 37
FULLERTON — Teagan Gonsior 4, Sydney Cook 7, Jordan Plumbtree 5, Stormy Herman 7, Hanna Plumbtree 21.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Maggie Bexten 1, Madelyn Graham 7 Brianna Van Bibber 7, Carlie Maier 8, Jessica Zehendner 14.
BOYS
Fullerton 62, Heartland Lutheran 30
Fullerton got the transition game going in the second half, and that helped the Warriors pull away for a 62-30 victory.
“We just started pushing the ball a little better than we were earlier,” Fullerton coach Richard Plumbtree said. “The first half, you gotta give Heartland Lutheran credit. They play tough here every time.
“But we started pushing the tempo a little bit more and then we get out the second half with the up tempo. We picked up our defense, got several steals and pushed the ball.”
Kyle Knopik led the Warriors with 18 points. Cole Horacek added 14 and Brandon Rasmussen had 10.
It was the third win of the week for Fullerton.
“We had a tough week this week,” Plumbtree said. “Shelby-Rising City is a great team. We beat them earlier in the week, so we’re playing really well.”
Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader credited the Warriors for their play.
“They’re a good team,” Bader said. “They shoot the ball well. Their defense is pretty aggressive. It wasn’t a game that ended up fitting us very well. It got pretty physical and that’s not our strength. But I thought at times we did some good things, but we had a little trouble finishing.”
Quinston Larsen was the only Red Hornet in double figures with 11 points.
“I like the way we’re playing,” Bader said. “We just need to score the ball a little better and then we’ll be all right.”
Fullerton (14-4) 9 22 12 19 — 62
Heartland Lutheran (9-11) 4 12 9 5 — 30
FULLERTON — Kyle Knopik 18, Hunter Haughton 5, Cole Horacek 14, Isaac Gleason 6, Brandon Rasmusson 10, Jordan Maxfield 7, Ethan Ciancio 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Eli Oman 5, Christian Wiegert 3, Justus Bader 7, Quinston Larsen 11, Joshua Rathjen 4.
