Monday turned out to be a busy one for Grand Island Senior High junior-to-be Isaac Traudt.
On the first day that college basketball coaches could contact members of the class of 2022, the standout picked up scholarship offers from two of the state’s NCAA Div. I programs.
Both Nebraska and Creighton extended offers to the 6-foot-8 versatile forward, who generated plenty of attention from college coaches after a breakthrough sophomore season with the Islanders.
After averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, Traudt has also drawn interest from Belmont, Drake, Kansas State, Liberty, Missouri, Nebraska-Omaha, Oklahoma State, South Dakota, Stanford, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Traudt’s height and shooting abilities have drawn that interest despite the AAU and club seasons being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
He shot 36.1% (44-for-122) from beyond the 3-point arc to help the Islanders produce what the program hopes was a turnaround season.
“He not only grew physically from a 6-1 freshman to a 6-8 sophomore, but he also grew in every aspect of his game,” Islanders coach Jeremiah Slough said following the season. “As a freshman he was a good shooter when he was open, but he really put the other pieces together. He got good defensively and learned the nuances offensively.”
Traudt’s second start was a 31-point night against Lincoln High where he went 9-for-13 from the floor.
“He doesn’t need a volume of shots,” Slough said. “He can be productive with 10-12 shots from the floor and 6-8 from the free-throw line.”
He also had a 33-point effort, including a game-winning 30-footer, in a 57-54 overtime win at Omaha Creighton Prep.
