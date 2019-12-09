The Grand Island Senior High swim teams opened up the home dual season in style.
Despite missing a few swimmers, including Jonathan Novinski, the Islanders came out and took care of business, sweeping Lincoln High Monday at the Grand Island YMCA.
The Islander boys won their dual 89-78, while the girls were victorious during a 95-73 win.
“I thought the kids competed well, especially since it was our first home dual of the season,” GISH coach Brian Jensen said. “We had some kids step up. We needed it.”
Novinski will be competing in the Speedo Winter Junior Championships-West in Federal Way, Washington, later this week.
But the Grand Island boys didn’t miss a beat.
The Islanders captured nine of the 11 events, including all three relays. Doug Lewandowski and Kai Wilson were both involved in four of those wins.
Lewandowski earned a state spot taking the 50 freestyle (automatic 25.04), while also winning the 100 butterfly (secondary 58.31). Wilson finished with secondary state times after finishing first in both the 200 individual medley (2:27.32) and 400 freestyle (4:40.13).
Freshman Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Luke Dankert also had individual wins. Samubula-Monzalvo took the 200 freestyle (2:12.45) for his first high school victory, while Dankert captured the 100 backstroke (1:09.58).
Lewandowski and Wilson teamed with Dankert and Colby Setlik on the winning 200 freestyle relay (secondary 1:46.61). Lewandowski, Dankert and Sambula-Monzalvo joined Jordan Winton on the 200 medley relay (secondary 2:01.39). Wilson, Sambulo-Monzalvo, Setlek and Winton teamed together to take the 400 freestyle relay (4:12.03).
“We knew Doug and Kai would have good days for us,” Jensen said. “Colby and Jordan really stepped up on the relays. And Michael got his first high school win so that was great to see.”
The girls also won nine of the 11 races, including all three relays.
Ashlyn Muhlbach and Ianna Fill were part of four victories. Muhlbach captured the 50 freestyle (31.36) and 100 freestyle (1:09.90), while Fill took the 200 IM (2:47.26) and 100 breaststroke (1:27.90).
Reagan Greer and Nia Fill also captured individual races. Greer claimed the 200 freestyle (2:27.35), while Fill won the 100 backstroke (1:19.95)
Ianna Fill, Greer and Muhlbach joined Emily Reimers on the winning 200 freestyle relay (2:09.73). Nia Fill and Muhlbach teammed with Avery Hermesch and Madison Meyer to claim the 200 medley relay (2:29.06). Nia and Ianna Fill, Meyer and Greer were together in winning the 400 freestyle (4:51.42).
Jensen said Muhlbach had an impressive day for the girls, especially in the 200 freestyle relay where she swam down the last Lincoln High swimmer to help GI win that race.
“Ashlyn really had a great day,” Jensen said. “She ran down a couple relays that was really impressive. Her last stretch in the 200 freestyle relay was incredible. I was checking to see if she had a rocket engine on her back. She went out as hard as she could. And she did a great job in her individual events.
“But overall the girls had a good day as well.”
The Islanders will swim at Lincoln Southeast Tuesday. Jensen said he wants Grand Island to feel no pressure during the two duals.
“I just wanted the kids to just go out and swim, not to worry about times and all that,” Jensen said. “I didn’t want there to be too much pressure, especially at this time of year. I just wanted to see what we could do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.