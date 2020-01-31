FILE PHOTO: GISH Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Islanders edge Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN — Four players scored to double figures as Grand Island Senior High downed Lincoln Northeast 65-60 Friday.

The Islanders trailed 41-40 entering the fourth quarter but built a 56-46 lead with 2:56 to play. Northeast hit a pair of 3s and cut deficit to 62-60 with 29.5 seconds, but the Islanders iced it at the free-throw line.

Them Koang paced Grand Island with 15 points. Caleb Francl, Jayden Byabato and Isaac Traudt all added 12 points for the Islanders.

“Northeast was pinching so hard on Them inside and face-guarding Isaac, so they were making it tough on us,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “So we skip-passed it a couple times and Jay (Gustafson) hit a big 3 and the next possession, Caleb hit a big 3. We just had production from a lot of different places tonight, offensively, that allowed us just enough room.”

Grand Island beat Northeast 91-65 back on Dec. 30 in HAC Tournament, but struggled to pull away Friday night.

“Northeast is really hard to guard just because they shoot the ball well and they put a lot of pressure on the defense with the bounce — and those are the two things that we haven’t done a very good job of defensively is guarding the dribble and guarding the 3-point line, so it’s kind of a tough matchup for us,” Slough said. “I thought there late in the third and through the first six or seven minutes or the fourth quarter, we did a really good job defensively of just having a purpose and taking things away.”

Grand Island (9-7) 16 11 13 25—65

Lincoln Northeast (7-10) 17 11 13 19—60

GRAND ISLAND—Gustafson 9, Douglass 5, Francl 12, Byabato 12, Traudt 12, Koang 15.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST—Bard 12, Busch 9, Beard 3, Bazel 22, Moerer 3, Rendard 5, Fuchs 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockets top Islanders

LINCOLN — McKenna Minter poured in 29 points to lead Lincoln Northeast to a 63-27 victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday.

Tori Hale had nine points and Kamdyn Barrientos eight for the Islanders.

Grand Island (2-13) 6 3 9 9—27

Lincoln Northeast (8-8) 11 11 22 19—63

GRAND ISLAND—McDonald 4, Zuelow 1, Kelly 4, Hale 9, Barrientos 8.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST—Jones 6, Le 11, Gatluak 7, B. Minter 6, M. Minter 29, Cejka 3, Chieng 1.

