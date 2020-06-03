For the second time in three years, Grand Island Central Catholic has claimed the Class C All-Schools NSAA Cup.
For their efforts during the 2019-20 school year, the Crusaders won the cup with 297.5 points, 25 more than runner-up Wahoo.
It’s the third time the Crusaders have won the All-Class title.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic there were no spring activities. Schools were awarded five participation points
for each spring activity they had registered for.
GICC finished second in the girls standings with 172.5 points, just five behind Lincoln Lutheran, while the boys were fourth with 160 points.
The Crusaders received 50 points after claiming the Class C-2 volleyball crown and another 45 points with their Class C-2 state runner-up finish in boys basketball. The boys tennis team recorded 30 points after finishing fifth in Class B, while girls basketball scored 22.5 points for their trip to the girls state basketball tournament. The girls cross country team had 20 points, while journalism had 15.
In Class B, Northwest placed fourth in the All-Class standings with 290 points. The girls took fourth with 167 points, while the boys were fifth with 185 points. Hastings was third overall with 330 points, with the boys taking second with 225 points. Aurora took eighth with 222.5 points with the boys finishing tied for eighth with 127.5 points.
In Class C, Adams Central finished third overall with 270 points, with the boys taking second with 190 points, while the girls were eighth with 130 points. St. Paul was fourth with 255 points with the boys finishing fifth with 145 points. The Hastings St. Cecilia girls were third with 162.5 points, while Burwell and Doniphan-Trumbull boys both finished ninth with 135 points.
In Class D, Loup City was ninth overall with 160 points as the girls were seventh with 107.5 points.
