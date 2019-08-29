Dietrick Stolz found his position in football.
And that has really paid off for Grand Island Central Catholic, which enters the season with a record-setting all-state kicker.
But it didn’t always seem like Stolz was destined to excel on the football field.
“I used to play soccer a lot,” the 5-foot-9, 150-pound senior said. “My friends were like, ‘Dude, you should go out for football.’ I went out for football and I was running plays. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m about this.’
“So I starting kicking with the high school kicker at the time, Bryce Sealock. I just fell in love with it. Automatically putting the ball through the uprights every time and having success made me love it right away.”
And Stolz had plenty of success putting the ball through the uprights last season. He connected on 12 field goals, which shattered the 25-year-old Class C-2 single-season record by three.
Stolz didn’t set the record by only converting short-range chip shots.
“Dietrick’s numbers for us last season kind of speak for themselves,” GICC coach Tim Dvorak said. “He’s only getting better this year. He hit two from 46 last year. We tried him for a couple longer ones. He didn’t quite get it, but he hit one in practice a few days ago from 50 to get the guys out of conditioning.”
The Crusaders have a luxury that few other teams have in the state, regardless of class. If the offense can get the ball inside the 40-yard line, the possibility of walking away with points exists.
“I can hit anywhere from 50 to 55 (yards),” Stolz said. “I’m comfortable in there.”
Stolz’s strong leg isn’t only a benefit on field goal tries. He regularly makes opponents have to drive 80 yards for a touchdown by forcing touchbacks on kickoffs.
“Other than scoring as a kicker – which is going to be good for us – I think his biggest impact is going to be on kickoffs, and he’s going to take over punting duties to set our defense up in good position,” Dvorak said. “When he boots it through the end zone (on kickoffs) and you know they’re starting on their own 20 every time, I’ll take that.”
Stolz is also taking on new duties this year that aren’t such a natural fit for him. He is also now GICC’s punter.
“I’m not much of a punter if I went to college for it or anything like that,” said Stolz, who is looking to kick in college and has talk to “a couple” of schools. “But I help the team out punting.
“Kickoffs and placekicking are more of my comfort zone, but if I have to punt every now and then I’ll figure it out, I guess.”
Dvorak said he’s doing just that.
“He’s just not a natural punter, but he knows enough about technique and kicking that he does really well with it,” Dvorak said. “He can boot the ball pretty well. He has good timing on his kicks. He can directional it.
“It’s just that you can tell he’s not natural at it, but he makes it work.”
For a team that finished last year 5-4 and just missed the playoffs, special teams could make the difference in transforming one of those close losses into a win this year.
Stolz wants to do whatever he can to get the Crusaders into the postseason.
“If there has to be that one time that we don’t finish (a drive), I’ll be there,” he said. “I feel like the coaches know me and they can count on me for sure. If we need to punt, I can count on my team to get down the field (in coverage).”
More records are there to be broken along the way. Stolz stands six field goals shy of also owning the C-2 career mark.
“There’s always that record that I’m trying to break in C-2 of six more field goals,” he said. “I’m just trying to help out the team – put up some points on the board and help us win. That’s all I’m all about.”