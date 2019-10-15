Grand Island Central Catholic expected Columbus Scotus to come out and play a little better than the last time the two teams played.
Unlike the Crusaders’ 25-9, 25-20 win during the Centennial Conference Tournament this past Thursday, the Shamrocks came out and took it to GICC in the opening set.
But the end result was the same as the Class C-2 No. 3 Crusaders still came out victorious against Class C-1 No. 10 Scotus 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 Tuesday at GICC.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said the Shamrocks did a lot of things to frustrate the Crusaders during the match.
“We really had to work to get our points tonight,” she said. “I felt they kept us off balance all night long and never really allowed us to get into a rhythm. They passed better than we did as well as served better, especially in that first set. Scotus played very well tonight.
“But our kids settled down and managed to get the job done.”
Scotus coach Janet Tooley said the serving and passing were key in winning that first set. Scots had three different players record at least three kills to help overcome a 16-12 deficit.
“We passed on the dime in that first set and played great defense in that first set,” Tooley said. “And we didn’t make too many errors. That’s what helped us win that first set.”
But as the match went on, the Crusaders’ balance took over as they had 52 kills on the night. Avery Kalvoda led the way with 19 kills, while Gracie Woods chipped in 12. Chloe Cloud had nine kills and five blocks.
Kalvoda had five kills in the second set to help GICC cruise. Then Lauryn Willman served an 8-0 run to start the third to put the Crusaders in command.
Maddie Urbanski broke open a close fourth set with a 5-0 run with two ace serves to put the Crusaders at match point at 24-14. Scotus survived three match points, but Cloud hammered down a kill to give GICC the win.
Zavala said she was pleased with Urbanski’s effort. Urbanski came in and had 12 serving points and two ace serves.
“She did a great job serving for us tonight. I was happy with her demeanor and her effort,” Zavala said. “She had some key serves for us tonight.”
Amber Buhman led the Shamrocks with 11 kills, while Tanley Miller chipped in 10. Chloe Odbert had 31 assists.
Tooley said she thought Scotus played better than it did during the two-day Centennial Conference Tournament, where it went 2-3.
“GICC has great size and they are experienced with seven seniors,” Tooley said. “But I was proud of our effort tonight. We changed some things around after the conference tournament and I think we’re going to go with that the rest of the season.”
Zavala said she was pleased to see the Crusaders, who were celebrating senior night for their seven seniors before the match, to get their second win in less than a week over Scotus.
“It’s a good win because they are not a bad team,” Zavala said. “And anytime you beat Scotus twice, especially in a week, is always good. But we had senior night and I don’t know how much focus they had on the game with everything going on before the match but we found a way to get the job done.”
