Both Grand Island Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia cruised to first-round victories Monday in Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 play at Grand Island Senior High.
The No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders beat Blue Hill 25-12, 25-13, 25-12, while the No. 2 Hawkettes swept Doniphan-Trumbull 25-14, 25-5, 25-17. The results produced a marquee matchup as GICC (24-4) will face St. Cecilia (30-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the C2-9 subdistrict final at GISH.
With the Hawkettes and Crusaders entering the postseason first and second, respectively, in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s wild-card points standings, the subdistrict final will provide the winner with more favorable seeding for Saturday’s district championship matches. Both teams figure to advance, regardless of Tuesday’s outcome.
“We’re just going to come out and be as competitive as we can be,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said of facing the Hawkettes. “St. Cecilia has a very good team and they seem to really up their level of play when we face them. The good thing is that this isn’t going to be a season-ending game for either team.”
St. Cecilia is 2-0 this season against the Crusaders. The Hawkettes beat GICC 3-1 on Sept. 5 in Hastings and 2-1 on Sept. 28 in the Holdrege Invitational.
“We’ve just got to take care of things on our side of the net,” St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura said. “It all starts with our serving and serve-receive. If we take care of that, then we can do some things with our offense.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us. We’re not looking past anybody.”
Zavala said facing the Hawkettes obviously presents a significant challenge.
“St. Cecilia is just big and strong and we have a few positions where we just can’t match up with them,” Zavala said. “Then they have Tori Thomas on the outside and she’s the player we’ve really got to worry about. I don’t think we can stop her, but we’ve got to side out with her.
“Tori is going to get her kills, but hopefully we can side out with her and go on a few more serving runs.”
Avery Kalvoda had 13 kills and two blocks to lead GICC past Blue Hill on Monday’s nightcap. Gracie Woods and Allison Kalvoda added nine kills apiece for the Crusaders, who had a 43-18 edge in kills.
“Avery has always been a strong attacker, but early in the season, she was kind of hampered with an ankle injury that she’s had to overcome, so it’s good to see her playing so well,” Zavala said. “Then we have Gracie Woods, who doesn’t look like a freshman and she doesn’t play like a freshman.
“We’ve worked hard with Allison on out-of-system balls and she has just really progressed very nicely. She has got a nice, high arm-swing and she’s reduced her errors from earlier in the season. She has really come on for us.”
The Crusaders also enjoyed a 6-0 advantage in ace serves. Kate McFarland led GICC with three aces.
“We stayed pretty steady and I thought we served well,” Zavala said. “When you serve and pass well, the offense tends to take care of itself.”
Katie Maser finished with 41 assists for the Crusaders. McFarland had 25 digs and Lauryn Willman added 18 digs for Zavala’s squad.
“McFarland had a really nice passing game for us,” Zavala said. “Kate and Lauryn Willmamn did a really nice job back there.”
St. Cecilia’s Thomas had 11 kills and Katharine Hamburger finished with eight kills in a three-set win over Doniphan-Trumbull. With the help of Makenna Asher’s 19 assists, the Hawkettes had a 35-16 advantage in kills.
Maddie Smith and Sophie Fitch recorded five kills apiece for the Cardinals (7-21). Madison Shimmin led Doniphan-Trumbull with 12 assists.
St. Cecilia led 15-11 in the first set before going on an 8-1 run to pull away. In set three, Doniphan-Trumbull battled back to cut its deficit to 16-11 before the Hawkettes went on a 7-2 run to take control.
“A lot of it was that we got our confidence going with the hitting and at the same time, I think (Doniphan-Trumbull) got a little bit frustrated,” VanCura said. “We take pride in that we’ve got a lot of (attacking) options out there.”
St. Cecilia 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Doniphan-Trumbull (7-21) 14 5 17
Hastings St. Cecilia (30-3) 25 25 25
D-T (kills-aces-blocks)—Kendyl Brummund 0-0-0, Madison Shimmin 0-0-0, Maddie Smith 5-0-0, Sophie Fitch 5-0-0, Danae Rader 3-0-0, Madison Osler 0-0-0, Dylan Hassett 3-0-0, Grace Schultz 0-0-0, Kylie Horne 0-0-0. Totals 16-0-0.
HSC (kills-aces-blocks)—Katharine Hamburger 8-3-0, Erin Sheehy 0-0-0, Jill Parr 0-3-0, Chloe McCauley 6-0-0, Makenna Asher 5-3-0, Adeline Krikegaard 4-0-3, Tori Thomas 11-0-1, Emma Schneider 1-0-0. Totals 35-9-4.
Set assists—D-T 14 (Shimmin 12, Brummund 1, Smith 1), HSC 29 (Asher 19, Parr 7, McCauley 2, Thomas 1).
GICC 3, Blue Hill 0
GICC (24-4) 25 25 25
Blue Hill (14-16) 12 13 12
GICC (kills-aces-blocks)—Lauryn Willman 4-1-0, Courtney Toner 0-1-0, Avery Kalvoda 13-0-2, Katie Maser 1-0-0, Chloe Cloud 6-0-1, Gracie Woods 9-1-0, Kate McFarland 0-3-0, Allison Kalvoda 9-0-1, Rylie Rice 0-0-0, Maddison Urbanski 0-0-0, Elli Steenson 1-0-1, Evan Glade 0-0-0. Totals 43-6-5.
BH (kills-aces-blocks)—Brooklyn Kohmetscher 10-0-0, Erica Boyd 2-0-1, Madison Menke 2-0-0, Jasmine Menke 3-0-1, Emma Karr 0-0-0, Abigail Meyer 1-0-1, Kenzie Bunner 0-0-0, India Maskin 0-0-0, Jadeyn Rochholz 0-0-0. Totals 18-0-3.
Set assists—GICC 41 (Maser 41), BH 12 (J.Menke 9, Mackin 3).
