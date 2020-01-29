The yearly talk about how difficult it is to win the Centennial Conference boys basketball tournament isn’t just coachspeak.
Let the facts speak for themselves.
Consider that in the history of Grand Island Central Catholic, the program has won the exact same number of state and Centennial Conference championships — one.
But as the top seed of this year’s field, the Crusaders head into Friday’s semifinals looking to double their collection of conference trophies.
“It’s definitely one of our goals when we start the season,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We’re proud to be part of the Centennial Conference. We think competitive wise, it’s as good as there is. Obviously the Metro tournament at the top portion is really good, but we think competitive wise as far as one through 11 on the boys side, it’s just tough to advance.
“So definitely starting the season, a Centennial Conference championship as far as the tournament is concerned is a goal. Our school has only won one, so that just tells you how difficult it is to win one. So we definitely want to put ourselves into a position to try and do that.”
The Class C-2 No. 3-rated Crusaders (14-1) face No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (9-5) in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Kearney Catholic.
Central Catholic edged the Warriors 50-49 to open the season.
“It’s going to be tough,” Martinez said. “They play that 1-3-1 (zone defense) and they play it really good. They do some different things out of it that other teams don’t do. So it’s a difficult thing, especially opening your season against it.
“So hopefully we’re a little better at it Friday. But they’ve continued to improve since their first game as well, so it’s definitely going to be a big challenge for us.”
In the second semifinal, Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic battles No. 7 Lincoln Christian (the only team to defeat GICC).
The semifinal winners face off Saturday at 6 p.m.
Martinez said whoever emerges from the final four with the conference title will have played two high-level games.
“You’ve got to limit your mistakes,” he said. “You can’t get sloppy. You’ve got to make the most out of every possession, especially when you get to the semis and finals of the conference tournament like the Centennial. We have to play intelligently, we have to be tougher to score against in the paint and then rebound and make free throws. The last couple games our free-throw shooting hasn’t been what it should be, so we’ve got to cure that. That’s just a mental thing we have to get better with.
“You’ve just got to play complete basketball to be able to advance in this conference, especially in the semis and finals.”
Kearney Catholic hosting the final four is the start of a rotation for the conference tournament after Lincoln Christian had served as the annual host.
“We’ve done that in volleyball for a long time. I thought it was a good decision by the athletic directors of the conference to move that around,” Martinez said. “Next year it’s out east with Boys Town, then it comes to Central Catholic the year after that. I think it’s a great idea, and I think Kearney will do a great job hosting.”
Central Conference
Three area teams are part of the Central Conference tournament’s final four, which takes place Thursday at Northwest.
In the first semifinal, Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (15-1) takes on Aurora (6-10) in a rematch of the season opener that was won by the Patriots 57-34. But the Huskies have turned things around lately, going 3-3 in their last six with the losses coming to Class B No. 2 Hastings (49-45), Class A Columbus (51-44) and Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (47-43).
In the 7:45 p.m. semifinal, the host Vikings (10-7) take on Lexington (11-4).
Central Conference Tournament
Thursday’s Games
At Northwest
Adams Central vs. Aurora, 6 p.m.
Northwest vs. Lexington, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Northwest
Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 11 a.m.
Seward vs. Crete, 12:45 p.m.
Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Holdrege vs. York, 4:15 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Lou-Platte Conference
The Lou-Platte Conference tournament tips off Monday.
The top seeds are No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull (the defending champion), No. 2 St. Paul, No. 3 Centura and No. 4 Ravenna.
Ord will host the semifinals and final round on Feb. 7-8.
Lou-Plate Conference Tournament
Monday, Feb. 3
Wood River at Ord, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Ord/Wood River winner at Doniphan-Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Arcadia/Loup City at Ravenna, 7:45 p..m
Central City at St. Paul, 7:45 p.m.
Gibbon at Centura, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
At Ord
Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
At Ord
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship game, 8 p.m.
Dale Miller covers boys basketball for the Independent.
