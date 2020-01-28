Lincoln Southeast 85, Grand Island 78
Lincoln Southeast used a 9-0 run to start the second half and got 31 points from Ajantae Hogan to beat Grand Island Senior High 85-78 Tuesday night, overcoming a monster effort from the Islanders’ Them Koang.
Tied 32-32 at halftime, Hogan scored the first seven points of the second half in a 38-second span with a three-point play and two steals. Taveon Thompson then converted on a drive to the basket at the 6:29 mark of the third and Southeast quickly led 41-32.
“We’ve done a really poor job of starting the second half of games all season long,” said Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough, whose team was able to buck that trend in last Saturday night’s 64-62 win over Lincoln North Star. “I challenged the kids last Saturday to get out to a good start in the third quarter against North Star, we did and the end result was a little different.
“Tonight, we gave up a 7-0 run in the first 38 seconds of the second half and had to burn a timeout. When you spot really good teams seven or nine-point leads to start the second half, it makes it pretty tough and you’re playing catch-up the rest of the way.”
Koang scored inside to cut Southeast’s lead to 51-48 with 1:19 left in the third quarter, but Hogan kept Grand Island at bay with 23 second-half points. Koang’s three-point play with 59.4 seconds left sliced the Knights’ advantage to 78-74, but Southeast was 7 of 10 from the foul line in the final 50 seconds to hold on.
Koang finished game-high totals in points (41) and rebounds (19) to go with two blocked shots. The 6-foot-6 senior post player was 16 of 23 shooting and ended two points shy of Wes Wilkinson’s single-game school record of 43 points set in 2001.
“What people don’t see is how much Them works on his game in practice from every level,” Slough said. “He’s really been working hard on that 15-footer and he’s been working with our coaching staff on putting the ball on the floor and getting places with it.
“I don’t think it’s a mystery why Them is having the success he’s having — it’s because he’s putting the work in.”
Isaac Traudt was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 16 points for Grand Island (8-7). Jayden Byabato added 11 points off the bench for the Islanders.
Southeast’s Thompson (18 points), Jake Appleget (14) and McGinness Schneider (11) joined Hogan in double figures. Hogan, who shot 12 of 19 from the floor, also had 10 rebounds as the Knights (10-5) hit 52.5% (31 of 59) from the field.
It was the second time this season that Hogan surpassed the 30-point mark against Grand Island. The 6-4 junior guard had 32 points, leading Southeast to a 79-77 double-overtime victory over the Islanders on Dec. 28 in first-round play of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln North Star.
“Hogan is really tough because he can score at all three levels, his pull-up game is really good and Southeast does a nice job of running stuff for him,” Slough said. “Tonight, he hit a bunch of tough elbow jumpers over hands. Credit to Hogan, he made some tough shots, but I don’t think we did a very good job of getting him out of rhythm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.