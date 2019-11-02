Giltner knew who it wanted to play for a state berth.
The Hornets got that opportunity to play Nebraska Christian after the Eagles ended their season in the district final last year.
This season, Class D-2 No. 8 Giltner earned some payback in the District 7 final after posting a 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14 victory over Nebraska Christian Saturday at Grand Island Senior High.
The win puts Giltner into the state volleyball tournament for the 16th time in school history.
“Since they took us out last year, we wanted to take them out this year,” Hornet senior setter Hannah Preissler, who had 43 assists, nine kills and four ace serves, said. “It was our turn to go.”
It was all Giltner to start the match. Christian Eastman served a 8-0 run that turned a 6-5 lead into a 14-5 advantage. The Hornets were clicking too as they had 18 kills, with Cassidy Tompkin and Amanda Whisenand each having four in the opening frame.
But Nebraska Christian regrouped after getting down 7-2 in the second set. Grace Langemeier took over as she had eight of her 18 kills to lead the Eagles back and gave them a 23-21 lead. A Sidney McHargue ace serve gave the Eagles set point. After a Tompkin kill, a Shelby McHargue block evened the match at 1-all.
“Our defense did a much better job of getting the ball up to our setters,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “We may have been out of system a few times but we still were able to get our second ball out to Grace a lot better.”
Nebraska Christian appeared to have things in control after jumping out to a 19-15 lead, then Tompkin and Sydney Janzen came through during a 10-3 run to help Giltner rally and take the third. Janzen had three kills, while Tompkin had a kill, a block and an ace serve to give them a 24-22 lead before a Payton Hunnicut block gave Giltner a 2-1 set advantage.
The Hornets rolled with momentum in the fourth. Tompkin served a 6-0 run for a 12-4 lead as the advantage slowly grew as the Hornets pulled away to the district title.
“(The third set win) just switched the momentum onto our side,” Giltner coach Jeanie Good said. “They got down a little bit and we just kept going with that momentum.”
Schreiber said it went from bad to worse after losing the third set.
“We really didn’t take care of things on our side of the net,” Schreiber said. “We weren’t swinging like we used to as a team. They caught us on our heels and we couldn’t fight back from it. It was mistake after mistake and we couldn’t get it cleaned up. We also were not aggressive when we needed to be. There was too much tipping going on.”
Tompkin led all attackers with 21 kills, three ace serves and three blocks, while Janzen had 14 kills for the Hornets.
To go along with Langemeier’s numbers for the Eagles, Molly Griess chipped in five kills, while Sidney McHargue and Reghan Flynn each had four.
Giltner and Nebraska Christian both lost to No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson and No. 1 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, who both won in district finals Saturday, in the D2-6 subdistrict in Aurora on Monday. Good said she felt that prepared the Hornets for the match with Nebraska Christian.
“It was a very competitive subdistrict and anytime you play good competition, it helps you so it was probably a good thing,” Good said. “And once you get to state, anything can happen. With the way the players played tonight, especially in the first set, I’d put them up against anybody.”
Preissler said getting to the state tournament is a great way for her and her teammates to end the season.
“This is the best feeling ever,” Preissler said. “We’ve wanted this since our freshman year. We’ve been close every year and to get it my senior year with my teammates is just awesome. I can’t wait to play next week.”
